* European shares down as investors seek clarity over Greece
* German yields rise as possible breakthrough eyed
* Dollar retreats from 12 1/2-year high vs yen, euro up
* Oil rises as demand outweighs OPEC expectations
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, June 2 European shares dipped on Tuesday
while German bond yields rose, with investors in the dark over
whether a high-level meeting on Greece's debt crisis might
herald a significant breakthrough.
The dollar hit a 12 1/2-year high against the yen in Asian
trade before pulling back to trade down against the Japanese
currency and the euro.
The leaders of Germany, France and Greece's international
creditors agreed late on Monday to work with "real intensity" as
they try to reach a deal that would prevent Athens from
defaulting and potentially leaving the euro zone
"The fact that five such political and financial
heavyweights met about Greece means they are trying to force a
break in the political deadlock and that's a positive
development that's likely to lift risk sentiment. But we will
have to wait to see the Greek reaction," said KBC strategist
Mathias van der Jeugt.
Athens is due to make a 300 million euro debt repayment to
the International Monetary Fund on Friday.
Greek Labour Minister Panos Skourletis told Skai TV his
government could make no more concessions.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index gave
up modest early gains and was down 0.2 percent.
"The real money is still sitting on the sidelines because
God knows what's going to happen to Greece," Justin Haque, a
trader at brokerage Hobart, said.
Greek shares were up 0.6 percent.
German 10-year bond yields rose 6.6 basis
points to 0.58 percent.
"We still expect at least a partial compromise to be reached
soon, possibly this week, but the risk of an accident is higher
than ever," said Philippe Gudin, economist at Barclays
Earlier, Asian shares fell for a second day as a strong
dollar weighed on commodity prices.
MSCI's main index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan,
fell 0.8 percent and Tokyo's Nikkei
closed down 0.1 percent.
China's CSI300 index of the biggest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.7 percent. After
rising almost 5 percent on Monday, Chinese indexes have regained
nearly all the ground lost in a sell-off last Thursday.
U.S. shares made modest gains on Monday as stock investors
took heart from data on Monday showing U.S. factory activity
picking up and construction spending hitting its highest in
nearly 6 1/2 years.
The dollar rose to more than 125 yen for the first
time since late 2002, peaking at 125.07, before pulling back.
"The rise in the dollar against the yen has been steep but
sentiment favours testing new highs rather than consolidating,"
said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of foreign exchange at Societe
Generale in Tokyo.
The dollar was last down 0.3 percent at 124.46 yen. The euro
was up 0.3 at $1.0956.
AUSSIE
The Australian dollar was up 1.3 percent at $0.7701
after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates steady
and did not offer a clear bias to ease policy again.
Oil prices rose as strong demand outweighed expectations the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would
not cut production when it meets in Vienna on Friday. Brent
crude was up 43 cents at $65.31 a barrel.
Gold held steady at $1,187.70 an ounce, dropping from
Monday's peak above $1,200, pressured by the strong dollar.
