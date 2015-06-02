* European shares down as investors seek clarity over Greece
* Euro zone bond yields rise as inflation beats forecast
* Euro rises 1 pct vs dollar
* Oil rises as demand outweighs OPEC expectations
* Wall St seen opening lower
(Updates prices, adds fresh quote in 16th paragraph)
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, June 2 European shares dipped on Tuesday
while German bond yields rose, with investors scrabbling for
clarity over whether a high-level meeting on Greece's debt
crisis might herald a significant breakthrough.
The euro rose nearly 1 percent against the dollar, which
earlier hit a 12 1/2-year high against the yen, but traders said
this was related to an above-forecast rise in euro zone
inflation rather than to the Greek drama.
U.S. stocks looked set to open lower, according to index
futures.
The leaders of Germany and France and Greece's international
creditors agreed late on Monday to work with "real intensity" as
they try to reach a deal that would prevent Athens from
defaulting and potentially leaving the euro zone.
Greek Prime Minister Tsipras said Athens had sent creditors
a "comprehensive" and "realistic" package of reforms and urged
Europe's leaders to accept it.
"The fact that five such political and financial
heavyweights met about Greece means they are trying to force a
break in the political deadlock and that's a positive
development that's likely to lift risk sentiment. But we will
have to wait to see the Greek reaction," said KBC strategist
Mathias van der Jeugt.
Athens is due to make a 300 million euro debt repayment to
the International Monetary Fund on Friday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index fell
0.5 percent. Germany's DAX was down 0.6 percent, as was
the main Athens stock index.
"The real money is still sitting on the sidelines because
God knows what's going to happen to Greece," said Justin Haque,
a trader at brokerage Hobart.
Yields on safe-haven German 10-year bonds rose
8.5 basis points to 0.6 percent, while those on lower-rated
Spanish, Italian and Portuguese debt touched their highest of
the year after the data showing inflation resumed in the euro
zone last month.
Prices rose 0.3 percent, beating forecasts of a 0.2 percent
increase.
Earlier, Asian shares fell for a second day as a strong
dollar weighed on commodity prices.
MSCI's main index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan,
fell 1.1 percent and Tokyo's Nikkei
closed down 0.1 percent.
China's CSI300 index of the biggest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.7 percent. After
rising almost 5 percent on Monday, Chinese indexes have regained
nearly all the ground lost in a sell-off last Thursday.
The euro was up 0.9 percent at $1.1022.
"A spike higher in the euro near the 50-day moving average,
helped by the better Euro-area consumer price inflation, is
putting pressure on the dollar," said Keng Goh, a strategist
with RBC Capital Markets in London.
Earlier, the dollar rose to more than 125 yen for the
first time since 2002, peaking at 125.07, before retreating. It
last stood at 124.74 yen, flat on the day.
AUSSIE
The Australian dollar was up 1 percent at $0.7680
after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates steady
and did not offer a clear bias to ease policy again.
Oil prices rose as strong demand outweighed expectations
that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) would not cut production when it meets in Vienna on
Friday. Brent crude was up 41 cents at $65.29 a barrel.
Gold held steady at $1,190.46 an ounce, down from
Monday's peak above $1,200.
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Francesco
Canepa and Jamie McGeever in London, Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo;
editing by John Stonestreet and Gareth Jones)