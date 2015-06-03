* Stocks subdued amid spike in key debt yields
* Euro flat after rallying on euro zone data, Greek debt
hopes
* Qatar stocks weighed down by FIFA scandal
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 3 German debt yields added to their
biggest jump in almost three years and the euro held on to most
of its gains on Wednesday, as investors waited to hear the ECB's
view of a turbulent run for markets and its hopes for a Greek
aid deal.
Markets were generally calmer after Tuesday's heavy sell-off
in benchmark government bonds and a mauling of the dollar by the
euro following upbeat euro zone inflation data.
European shares nudged higher, with Greek stocks up
for a third day running and buyers moving back into southern
euro zone bonds from Italy, Spain and Portugal despite an
ongoing shift away of core markets.
The scandal engulfing world soccer's governing body FIFA
weighed on stocks in Qatar amid concerns its winning bid
for the 2022 World Cup might be re-examined, but attention was
primarily on Wednesday's European Central Bank meeting.
The bank made no changes to its interest rates or
quantitative easing (QE) programme. But new forecasts at its
1230 GMT news conference are expected to show inflation is back
on the rise, while its stance on Greece and the sharp sell-off
in debt markets currently undermining its bond-buying scheme
will be of key interest.
"Greece will be one topic and probably another one is going
to be how markets are developing," said UniCredit interest rate
strategist Luca Cazzulani.
"Since their last meeting (in mid April) there has been
quite a lot of pricing in of a rise in inflation expectations,
and there has been a big rise in bond yields which they will
want to address."
There is plenty of other news scheduled too. Poland, eastern
Europe's biggest economy, kept its interest rates unchanged
while Brazil, Latin America's largest, is expected to raise its
rates later. On top of that there will also be another flurry of
U.S. data ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls.
U.S. stock index futures were pointing 0.5 percent
higher ahead of the ECB news conference and the dollar was also
up as the euro took a breather at $1.1115. The euro
zone's currency had jumped 2.1 percent on Tuesday in its second
biggest daily gain since Oct. 2011.
For the greenback, though, it was only a small recovery
following the previous day's beating. Momentum was also back
with the Australian dollar as it gained following
strong GDP data that dealt another blow to rate cut hopes there.
BOND STRAINS
The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD), a think-tank funded by its mainly wealthy
member nations, underscored the still stuttering state of the
world economy as it cut its 2015 growth forecast to 3.1 percent.
Asian share markets had been generally subdued overnight.
Japan's Nikkei lost 0.3 percent and Australian shares
shed 1.1 percent on the bounce in the Aussie dollar.
"It most probably puts a floor under any further RBA easing
at this stage, this is pretty much in line with their
expectations," Michael Workman, senior economist at CBA in
Sydney, said of the country's GDP data.
There were minor gains for Thailand and Malaysia but
Shanghai's Composite Index lost 1.4 percent on a string
of initial public offerings and Indonesian stocks also slipped.
With German bund yields still rising in Europe, U.S.
Treasury yields also nudged up 2.3 percent to test
their highest levels of the year as investors continue to debate
whether U.S. rates will rise this year.
Lower-rated European debt fared better on improved prospects
of a reforms-for-cash deal for Greece, which could avert a Greek
default and its potential exit from the currency union.
Greece's creditors on Tuesday drafted the broad lines of an
agreement to put to the leftist government in Athens. But
uncertainty remains whether Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will
accept the deal if it involves cuts in pensions and job
protection, areas he has pledged to shield.
Greek 10-year yields fell 24 bps to 11.16
percent. Portuguese, Spanish and Italian equivalents were all
6-7 bps lower at 2.77 percent, 2 percent and 2.03 percent,
respectively.
In commodities, oil lost a dollar as traders
bet that OPEC would not cut output at its latest meeting in
Vienna on Friday following a recent rebound in prices.
Gold also struggled at $1,190 an ounce and
China-attuned metal copper barely budged, despite data
showing new business in the country's services sector rose at
the fastest pace in three years.
