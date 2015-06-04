* Rout in bonds eases, euro pauses after two-day surge
* Wall Street declines, but off earlier lows
* Oil prices slide ahead of OPEC meeting
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 4 A bond market selloff that had
rattled financial market confidence eased on Thursday, while the
euro paused after a strong two-day run against the dollar, as
investors looked for signs of progress in Greek debt
negotiations.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
European debt costs, pulled back to 0.826 percent after rising
to 0.998, the highest level since September 2014. The euro
was last down 0.1 percent at $1.1262 after it had powered
up to $1.1379, its highest level since May 18.
The euro had surged more than 3 percent over the prior two
days, its biggest two-day run since March 2009.
"It seems to me that it is Europe that is driving most of
what is going on right now - negotiations that are going on with
Greece, the volatility in German Bunds, those sort of things."
said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and
derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin.
"If those things settle down, then our markets will settle
down into what they would normally do, which is get quiet before
the big monthly reports."
The U.S. employment report for May is due Friday.
Wall Street managed to once again find support near its
50-day moving average of around 2,100. The S&P 500 index hit a
session low 2,100.58 before rebounding. It has bounced from that
level several times in the past week.
Marginally better-than-expected jobless claims data helped
narrow the expected opening declines, although that was balanced
by a plunge in productivity figures. The data is likely keep the
Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates later this
year.
In its annual assessment of the U.S. economy, the
International Monetary Fund said the Federal Reserve should
delay a rate hike until the first half of 2016 until there are
signs of a pickup in wages and inflation.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 72.37 points,
or 0.4 percent, to 18,003.9, the S&P 500 lost 7.56
points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,106.51 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 11.17 points, or 0.22 percent, to 5,088.06.
MSCI's all-country world index of stock
performance in 46 countries was up 0.58 percent. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index was off 0.58
percent.
U.S. Treasury yields rose as high as 2.425
before retreating and prices were last up 12/32 in price to
yield 2.3231 percent.
After a 4-percent jump on Wednesday, Greek shares
fell 1.3 percent as uncertainty clouded the country's hopes of
clinching an aid deal with euro zone creditors in coming days.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras could return to Brussels
for talks with senior EU officials as early as Friday night, an
EU official said on Thursday, and discussions on a debt deal
might include the heads of the IMF and European Central Bank.
In commodities, crude oil prices dropped as investors
prepared for a widely-expected decision by OPEC members to
maintain current production levels, despite worries over a
global supply glut.
Brent crude slumped to $62.12 a barrel, a 2.7
percent fall, while U.S. crude was down $1.51 at $58.13 a
barrel.
