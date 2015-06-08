* Bund yields rise again to start week

* Dollar hit by reported Obama comments

* European stock markets lower across the board

* China trade data helps Asian markets

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, June 8 More sales of German government bonds weighed on European stock markets on Monday, while the dollar retreated after a report - later denied - that President Barack Obama had expressed concern over its strength after a year-long rally.

In Turkey, the main stock index tumbled 8 percent at the start of trade on Monday and the lira slid to a record low after the ruling AK Party failed to win a majority in parliamentary elections, unnerving investors.

The rise in 10-year Bund yields since mid-April has made them a central driver of global markets and they gained 4 basis points in the first hour of trade in Europe, rattling stock markets.

However, Deutsche Bank shares bucked the trend to jump 6 percent after it replaced its leadership and industrial output numbers suggested stronger better growth in Europe's biggest economy.

The German data added to the sense that Europe is edging away from the deflationary spiral that has driven the interest generated by a number of mainstream debt and money market contracts below zero.

Higher yields on bonds make stocks, which hit 8-year highs in April right before Bunds started to move, less attractive, drawing more money back into the bond market. But if signs of improved economic growth are one driver of that move, that should help share values.

"Rising bond yields have triggered a correction in the Euro Stoxx 50 index of around 8 percent, close to the size during the 'taper tantrum' (fear of U.S. interest rates rises) in 2013," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note to clients.

"This time, however, Europe is in the driving seat. Stronger growth is generating a reflationary rotation. Short-term volatility is likely, but we expect the equity market to shrug off higher yields in time."

Germany's DAX and France's CAC both fell 0.3 percent, and the blue chip Euro Stoxx 50 index was down 0.2 percent.

STRONG DOLLAR TROUBLE?

The dollar dropped almost half a percent against both the euro and yen after a news agency, citing an unnamed French official, reported that Obama had called the strong dollar "a problem" in conversation at the G20 summit in Germany.

The White House denied the president had made the comment, helping the currency recover, but it was still down 0.2 percent at 125.40 yen and $1.1133 per euro.

"The direction is clear: Dollar/yen will maintain its rally," said chief trader at a Japanese brokerage. "But I think it's too early to say that the dollar will test 130 yen soon."

Asian shares earlier extended losses as weak Chinese imports increased concerns over a slowdown in the world's second largest economy, although Chinese shares, the subject of a substantial correction to this year's rally in May, were up 2 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index recovered some ground from early lows.

China's exports fell less than expected last month, but imports tumbled at a greater pace, stoking speculation that the economy's slowdown will give Beijing more reason to take further stimulus steps.

The downbeat Chinese import figure was unsupportive for an oil market already concerned about oversupply after exporter group OPEC agreed to stick by its policy of unconstrained output for another six months on Friday.

Brent crude futures slipped about 0.5 percent to $63.04 a barrel, after skidding 3.6 percent last week. (Additional reporting by Kevin Yao in Beijing; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)