* Tame China inflation data, Greece worries hit stocks
* Dollar on defensive, U.S. Treasury yields rise
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, June 9 European shares fell on Tuesday
on weak economic data out of China and uncertainty about
Greece's debt negotiations while U.S. stocks were little changed
after falling early in the session.
China reported inflation data that suggested the world's
second-biggest economy was still struggling, even though Beijing
is expected to add more policy stimulus.
On top of this, concerns about a lack of progress in talks
between Greece and its creditors weighed on shares, according to
Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook
Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
European Union officials on Tuesday swiftly dismissed new
Greek promises of economic reform, saying the proposals were not
enough to unlock funds that Athens urgently needs to avoid
defaulting on its debts.
On its sixth straight day of losses, the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.5 percent, making
for its lowest level since Feb 19. The MSCI all world stock
index was up 0.04 percent.
At 11:42 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 27.36 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,793.91, the S&P 500
gained 3.34 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,082.62 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.27 points, or 0.18 percent,
to 5,012.36.
Many of the top losers on Nasdaq were healthcare companies
and Nasdaq's Biotechnology index was down 0.83 percent, weaker
than the overall index's decline.
U.S. Treasuries yields rose, with benchmark yields hovering
near seven-month highs ahead of a $14 billion auction of
three-year notes, part of this week's $58 billion in government
debt supply.
"The theme du jour is supply which is expected to accelerate
this week," said Ed Atkins, Treasury strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
The euro was last down 0.2 percent at $1.1271.
The U.S. dollar fell 0.11 percent against a basket of
currencies. Some investors were still discussing a Monday
report that President Barack Obama had expressed concern about
the greenback's strength even after he denied he had made the
comments.
Attractive bond yields in Europe also appeared to be hurting
the U.S. currency, OakBrook's Jankovskis said.
"Now European bond yields have risen substantially over the
last few weeks there are people attracted to those higher yields
moving investments to Europe," he said.
German 10-year Bund yields rose on Tuesday as a seven-week
selloff in bond markets, driven partly by improving growth and
inflation expectations, resumed after a brief pause.
Earlier, Tokyo's Nikkei index suffered its biggest
fall in nearly a month, down 1.8 percent after the China data
and on worries about a U.S. interest rate hike and the
uncertainty over Greece.
MSCI's main index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 0.8 percent to a fresh 10-week low.
Chinese shares eased after the soft inflation data. The
CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in
Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.7 percent.
Oil prices rose as higher seasonal demand in developed
countries and expectations of falling U.S. shale production
reduced concerns about global crude supply.
Brent crude was up $1.95 a barrel or 3.1 percent at
$64.65, and U.S. crude was up $1.79 or 3 percent at
$59.94.
