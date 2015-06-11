* European shares rise to add to best gains of the month
* Greek shares rally on hopes for debt deal
* Dollar higher before U.S. retail sales report
* Kiwi hits five-year low after RBNZ's rate cut
* South Korea cuts rates to record low after MERS outbreak
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 11 Hopes that Greek was nearing a
aid-for-reforms deal helped European shares add to their best
day in over a month and pushed down bond yields on Thursday.
Expectations the U.S. was edging towards an interest rate
increase pushed up the dollar.
U.S. stock futures were flat before Wall Street
opened as investors waited for retail sales and jobless claims.
Both will factor into the Federal Reserve's analysis of whether
the time is right to raise rates.
At the other end of the policy spectrum, the New Zealand
dollar tumbled to a five-year low after its central bank
cut interest rates for the first time in four years. South
Korean shares gained as it cut rates to a record low. Underlying
both moves was sluggish global demand, especially in China.
Fixed asset investment in China grew from January to May at
its slowest rate in over 14 years, new data showed, although
industrial output and retail sales growth showed signs of
steadying after a recent dive.
Europe's main bourses picked after a slow start.
The benchmark FTSEurofirst 300 was last up 0.6 percent,
as hopes Greece was closing in on a deal with the European
Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank.
Greek stocks surged 7 percent.
The euro dropped below $1.1260 as the dollar
got a lift before the U.S. jobless claims and retail sales
figures.
A Fed rate increase would be its first in almost a decade.
That would mark a change in the flow of easy money that has
driven world stock and bond prices to record highs.
"The day is going to be dominated in the end by whether
signs of spring in the U.S. economy have continued," said Kit
Juckes head of global currency strategy at Societe Generale.
"And from everything overnight, it's the chill from China.
There could be further downside in Australia and New Zealand
(currencies) and we could be talking about Asian FX weakness as
a theme going forward."
KIWI CRUSH
Overnight, Tokyo's Nikkei had added 1.4 percent.
Australian shares gained 1.3 percent and South Korea's Kospi
advanced 0.3 percent, as they reacted to regional economic news
and followed Wednesday's gains by Wall Street.
New Zealand's dollar slid more than 2 percent on the day to
a five-year low of $0.7000 after the RBNZ rate cut,
which few economists had expected. The currency got a further
hit when the RBNZ said it would ease again if necessary.
"The RBNZ has again proved to be more flexible than the
market gives it credit for," said Michael Turner, a strategist
at RBC Capital Markets.
The yen gave back some of its previous session's gains
against the dollar, which came after Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda said the yen was "very weak."
The dollar was last up 0.8 percent at 123.67 yen, but
still some distance from a 13-year high of 125.86 touched Friday
on robust U.S. non-farm payrolls data.
The stronger dollar weakened commodities. Brent crude oil
dropped below $65 a barrel and metals markets from industrial
copper to precious gold all lost ground.
German benchmark 10-year Bund yields dipped in
line with the euro, falling below 1 percent. Italian, Spanish
and Portuguese bond yields also fell in their biggest move in
almost a month.
(Editing by Larry King)