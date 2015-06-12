* European shares fall after IMF walks out of Greek talks

* Dollar trimmed though consumer sentiment data rises

* Rate hikes in focus ahead of Fed statement due Wednesday (Adds U.S. market updates, changes byline, dateline)

By Sinead Carew

NEW YORK, June 12 A setback in Greek debt talks weighed down U.S. and European shares Friday, with some investors also holding off bets ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week, while oil prices fell on concerns production may rise further.

The International Monetary Fund raised the stakes in Greece's stalled debt talks Thursday, as its delegation left negotiations in Brussels because of "major differences" with Athens.

European and Greek politicians said on Friday talks would continue in a bid to reach a deal by June 18, but for traders it dented earlier optimism about a debt agreement.

"We are getting closer and closer to D-day and this take-it-or leave-it scenario," said Derek Halpenny, European head of global market research at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, referring to the deadline for the talks.

"But nobody in my view is ready to trade the (Greek exit) view yet. The expectation is still that a deal will be reached."

Meanwhile, U.S. investors anticipated the Federal Reserve June 17 statement following its policy meeting, which they hope will provide some clues on timing of the first U.S. interest rate hike in almost a decade.

"Investors don't want to make any big moves ahead of the meeting and Greece certainly continues to be a big factor," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.

Wall Street was lower in morning trading.

At 11:03 a.m. ET (1503 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average fell 173.83 points, or 0.96 percent, to 17,865.54, the S&P 500 lost 17.04 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,091.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.21 points, or 0.75 percent, to 5,044.30.

Oil prices dipped after Saudi Arabia said it was ready to raise output further to meet strong demand.

Brent crude oil for July fell 65 cents to $64.45 a barrel, while U.S. crude dropped 71 cents to $60.06.

U.S. Treasuries yields fell as lower stock prices and concerns about a Greek default spurred safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt ahead of the Fed policy meeting next week.

MSCI's all-world country index fell 0.5 percent but was on track for its first weekly gain out of four.

ROSY U.S. DATA

U.S. data on Friday provided a rosy picture of the economy. The University of Michigan's preliminary June read on consumer sentiment came in at 94.6, up from the final reading of 90.7 the month before and above the median forecast of 91.5 among economists polled by Reuters.

U.S. producer prices in May recorded their biggest increase in more than 2-1/2 years as the cost of gasoline and food rose, suggesting that an oil-driven downward drift in prices was nearing an end.

The dollar index trimmed gains after the data but was still up 0.04 percent against a basket of currencies.

If U.S. economic momentum is sustained, market participants are increasingly expecting September as the month for rate hikes.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.3 percent, while the euro added 0.09 percent against the dollar and was on track to climb for a second straight week.

Greek assets bore the brunt of the pain in Europe, with the Athens ATG index down almost 6 percent.

The MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.35 percent and Japan's Nikkei barely finished up 0.12 percent.

On top of the Greek news, euro zone industrial output rose in April but by less than expected. Still, Britain's economic growth rate looked to have been stronger than previously estimated after the country's statistics office revised the way it measured the construction sector. (Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru, Richard Leong in New York, Wayne Cole in Sydney and Marius Zaharia and Marc Jones in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)