* Dovish Fed weighs on dollar, yields
* Greece drifts closer to default
* Sterling highest in seven years
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, June 18 Bond yields and the dollar fell
on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled that U.S.
interest rates would rise more slowly than markets had expected,
while Greece's drift closer to default pushed European stocks
lower.
Euro zone finance ministers meet later in the day, but
expectations are low that Greece and its international creditors
will reach a deal to prevent the cash-strapped country from
defaulting at the end of the month.
Earlier in Europe, Norway's central bank became the 29th
monetary authority to ease policy this year by cutting interest
rates to a record low, and sterling hit a seven-year high after
UK retail sales boosted expectations UK rates might soon rise.
The main drivers for European markets, however, will be the
news out of the Eurogroup finance ministers meeting in
Luxembourg and the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.
"Markets are starting to sit up and pay attention to the
fact that a resolution will not be forthcoming anytime soon for
Greece," said Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital
Group.
European stock markets were all lower.
The FTSEuroFirst 300 index of leading European shares was
down 0.5 percent at 1,514 points, Germany's DAX
down 0.4 percent at 10,934 points, France's CAC
down 0.6 percent at 4,762 points and Britain's FTSE 100
down just 0.1 percent at 6,675 points.
Greece's benchmark stock index hit a three-year low of 651
points, and has lost almost 20 percent in the last week.
"With Greece, no news is bad news at this stage," said
Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank in London.
Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 percent,
while Japan's Nikkei skidded 0.8 percent to a one-week
low as the yen gained against the dollar.
Wall Street was called to open flat on Thursday. The
Dow and S&P added 0.2 percent on Wednesday after
the Fed's statement and comments from Fed chair Janet Yellen.
GOLDMAN CHANGES FED CALL
The twin forces of the Fed and Greek uncertainty kept a lid
on global bond yields. On Wednesday, the Fed said that the
economy was probably strong enough to support a rate increase
this year. But it lowered its forecasts for 2015 growth and
reduced its federal funds rate forecast.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, which hit an eight-month
high last week, fell as low as 2.26 percent, a two-week low. The
2-year yield also hit a two-week low at 0.63 percent,
marking a post-Fed decline of as much as 10 basis points.
The Fed's stance tripped up some investors, who had expected
the central bank to signal a rate hike as early as September.
Goldman Sachs pushed back its forecast for the first increase to
December from September.
"We had viewed a clear signal for a September hike at the
June meeting as close to a necessary condition for the FOMC to
actually hike in September, but the committee did not lay that
groundwork," chief U.S. economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a note.
The decline in U.S. yields put the dollar under pressure,
sending the greenback down 0.6 percent against the yen to 122.65
yen. That offset the Greek effect on the euro, and the
single currency rose 0.5 percent to $1.1395. Earlier it
rose above $1.14 for the first time in a month.
Sterling hit a seven-year high on a trade-weighted basis
, lifted by UK retail sales figures that bolstered
expectations the Bank of England might soon raise rates.
In European bond markets, Germany's 10-year yield fell 6
basis points to 0.75 percent. Last week, it was as
high as 1.06 percent.
Other countries' yields also fell, and investors demanded a
bigger premium for holding the bonds of countries such as Spain
over safe-haven Germany. The 10-year Spanish/German spread
widened as much as 8 basis points to 158 basis points before
settling back to unchanged on the day.
In commodities, oil jumped on the back of the weaker dollar.
Brent crude rose 1.3 percent to $64.67 a barrel and U.S.
crude rose 1.1 percent to $60.60.
Spot gold also got a boost from the weaker dollar and lower
U.S. interest rate environment, rising $11 to $1,195 an ounce
.
