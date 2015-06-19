(Fixes garbled text in first paragraph. No other changes.)
* Euro, stocks show little reaction as Greek talks break
down
* Investors look to emergency summit on Monday
* China shares down 9 percent on week
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 19 Calm ruled Europe's stock and
currency markets on Friday as Greece inched closer to a default
later this month.
Greek shares rose even though talks over a new debt deal
broke down on Thursday, the euro was down just
0.3 percent against the dollar and major European stock markets
gained in early trade.
That in part reflected gains in Asia, where traders said
markets were still reacting to a Federal Reserve meeting on
Wednesday, when the Fed seemed more cautious on the idea of
raising U.S. interest rates this year.
"We're really only up on the back of the strength in the
U.S., but I'd still be inclined to sell the rallies because of
the Greek situation. It would be a brave man who goes in 'long'
into the weekend," said Richard Griffiths, associate director at
Berkeley Futures.
Italian government bond futures, the yardstick for
bonds issued by the euro zone countries most vulnerable to
contagion from Greece, fell in early trade, then recovered to
trade higher. Italian 10-year yields were last up 1.4 basis
points at 2.27 percent.
The subdued reaction of many markets in recent weeks
reflects the argument that the exposure of Europe's private
sector to Greece is now minimal and that a default or even its
departure from the euro may have little effect.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.7
percent, including gains for Spanish and Italian stocks.
Asian shares earlier had risen for a third consecutive day
, although optimism was tempered by another 6
percent fall in Shanghai, now down more than 13 percent
for the week.
Regulators moved again this week to tighten margin financing
in China - a key factor in the market's rally this year - and a
round of initial public offerings has also increased share
supply.
"First ... room for further monetary easing could be less
than anticipated, and inflows of new investors could have
already peaked," Bosera Asset Management Co said in a note to
clients on the correction.
"Secondly, a highly-leveraged bull (market) is not
sustainable," Bosera said, citing moves by the government to
reduce margin loans, which the asset manager estimates have
reached between 3 trillion and 4 trillion yuan.
In commodities, oil prices were weaker, but output was
broadly met by demand.
U.S. crude futures edged lower to $60.33 a barrel.
Brent gained 10 cents to $64.35.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen, Pete Sweeney in Shanghai
and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Larry King)