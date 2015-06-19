(Adds U.S. futures, more quotes, prices)
* Euro, stocks show little reaction as Greek talks break
down
* Investors look to emergency summit on Monday
* China shares down 13 percent on week
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 19 Calm dominated European stock
and markets on Friday as investors hoped an emergency meeting of
euro zone leaders next week would allow Greece to avoid default
later this month.
The subdued reaction of many markets in recent weeks
supports those who argue that the exposure of Europe's private
sector to Greece is minimal and that a default or even its
departure from the euro may have little effect.
As Greeks tried to get their euros somewhere safe, risks
were high going into the weekend that the situation is reaching
the point of no return. But the official rhetoric is still about
the search for a solution.
Greek shares, which have fallen 17 percent this year,
slipped only 0.2 percent after the collapse of talks late on
Thursday. The euro fell half a percent against
the dollar but remained within recent ranges. Major European
stock markets rose across the board.
"People have got used to these kind of headlines. A lot of
it, however, is posturing and speaking to their own
constituencies," said Michael Michaelides, European rates
strategist at RBS. "Most people think there will be a deal, but
it's definitely not one way."
Asian stocks also gained earlier, and U.S. markets were set
to open higher, reflecting hopes that the Federal Reserve will
be cautious about raising U.S. interest rates this year.
If there is contagion from Greece, it should be Italy, Spain
and Portugal who are hit first.
Italian government bond futures, the yardstick for
bonds issued by the euro zone's southern bloc fell sharply,
before recovering. Stock markets in both Madrid and Milan
advanced, helping the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
to rise 0.7 percent.
Asian shares had risen for a third consecutive day
, although optimism was tempered by another 6
percent fall in Shanghai, now down more than 13 percent
for the week.
Regulators moved again this week to tighten margin financing
in China - a key factor in the market's rally this year - and a
round of initial public offerings has also increased share
supply.
"First ... room for further monetary easing could be less
than anticipated, and inflows of new investors could have
already peaked," Bosera Asset Management Co said in a note to
clients on the correction.
"Secondly, a highly-leveraged bull (market) is not
sustainable," Bosera said, citing moves by the government to
reduce margin loans, which the asset manager estimates have
reached between 3 trillion and 4 trillion yuan.
In commodities, both U.S. crude futures and Brent
fell by around a dollar, Brent trading at $63.19.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen, Pete Sweeney in Shanghai
and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Larry King)