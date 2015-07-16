* Stocks up, bond yields down on Athens vote
* Eyes on ECB chief Draghi
* Dollar hits 6-week high
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, July 16 Stocks jumped and euro zone bond
yields fell on Thursday after Greece's parliament approved a
bailout plan, while the dollar hit a six-week high after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced expectations for a U.S.
rate hike.
Relief was the dominant sentiment ahead of the European
Central Bank's policy decision, as Athens's approval of the
painful measures lessens the likelihood of its immediate exit
from the euro zone.
"In light of the deal, the risks of a 'Grexit' have
declined," Barclays economists said on Thursday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares rose
1.3 percent to a seven-week high of 1,607 points,
continuing the upward momentum across Asian stock markets, while
Spanish bond yields fell to a six-week low.
The relief is likely to be temporary, however. The political
climate in Greece is fragile, it remains to be seen whether the
measures approved will be implemented, and as the International
Monetary Fund said this week Greece's debt is unsustainable.
Also, Germany's finance minister repeated his view on
Thursday that a temporary "Grexit" is a good idea.
But for now, investors are willing to give a cautious thumbs
up.
"The Greek vote has helped the market post early gains. Over
the next few weeks, we see the focus shifting to the results
season where we expect the news flow to be supportive," Robert
Parkes, director of equity strategy at HSBC Bank, said.
Euro zone stocks rose 1.5 percent to 3,676 points
, and Germany's DAX rose 1.6 percent to 11,722
points, both seven-week peaks.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a rise of 0.4 percent at the
open on Wall Street. Second quarter earnings reports from
blue chips such as Citi, Goldman Sachs and Google
are scheduled for later on Thursday.
Earlier, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7 percent, Shanghai
stocks rose 0.5 percent and MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3
percent.
FED LIFT OFF IN SEPTEMBER?
The Greek parliament passed a sweeping bundle of austerity
measures demanded by European partners, a price to pay for
opening talks on a multi-billion euro bailout package
near-bankrupt Athens needs to stay in the euro zone.
Ten-year Spanish bonds, often seen as a barometer of
investor confidence and risk appetite, rose in price to push the
yield down to a six-week low of 2 percent.
The German 10-year yield inched up to 0.79 percent
and benchmark Treasury yields were up 2 basis points
at 2.37 percent.
Investors in Europe will now turn their attention to the ECB
meeting and in particular what president Mario Draghi says about
the funding of Greek banks, which have been closed for over two
weeks.
U.S. bonds and currency markets took their cue more from Fed
chair Janet Yellen's testimony to Congress on Wednesday than
events in Greece. Yellen repeated her view that the Fed will
likely hike interest rates this year if the U.S. economy expands
as expected.
The favourable interest rate outlook lifted the
trade-weighted value of the dollar to a six-week high of 97.6
on Thursday, and pushed the euro below $1.09 for
the first time in seven weeks.
"Although our baseline is a December hike, the probability
of a September hike remains significant," Goldman Sachs U.S.
economics team said in a note to clients.
Elsewhere in currencies, the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2940
per U.S. dollar after touching C$1.2958, its lowest
since March 2009 after the Bank of Canada on Wednesday cut
interest rates for the second time this year.
The New Zealand dollar slumped after weaker-than-expected
inflation data and plunging dairy prices cemented expectations
for a rate cut there as early as next week.
The kiwi skidded to $0.6498 a low not seen since
July 2009. It was last trading down 1 percent at $0.6525.
In commodities, crude oil rose after data showed that U.S.
crude inventories dropped and refinery demand was high.
U.S. crude rose 1 percent to $51.95 a barrel after
dropping 3 percent on Wednesday when expectations that increased
exports from Iran will add to a global supply glut. Brent
was up 1.3 percent at $57.80 a barrel.
Tuesday's nuclear agreement between six world powers and
Iran is expected to result in the lifting of sanctions, which
have limited sales of Iranian oil for several years.
Gold struggled under the weight of the strong dollar,
slumping to a four-month low of $1,143.30 per ounce.
Platinum slid to $1,000 per ounce, the lowest since
February 2009.
