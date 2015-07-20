* U.S. rate outlook lifts dollar to three-month highs
* Dollar strength briefly pushes gold down 4 percent
* European shares rise, reversing fall in Asia
* U.S. stock futures point to modestly higher open
By Nigel Stephenson and Sujata Rao
LONDON, July 20 The dollar jumped to three-month
highs on Monday, extending its recent gains as expectations of
rising U.S. interest rates gathered pace, while gold prices
plunged to their lowest in more than five years.
The greenback posted its best weekly performance in about
two months last week, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
reiterated that U.S. interest rates will probably rise later in
the year. Data on Friday showing a pickup in U.S. consumer
prices and housing starts also helped the rally.
The strength of the dollar weighed on gold, which plunged as
much as 4 percent. Platinum fell as much as 5 percent to its
lowest since February 2009.
Global equities held close to Friday's three-week highs
and European shares approached seven-week peaks.
Greece-related fears continued to recede as the country's banks
reopened for the first time in three weeks after a deal to start
talks on a new international bailout.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a modestly
higher open on Wall Street.
The dollar reached its highest since April 23 against a
basket of major currencies and was last up 0.1 percent on
the day.
The euro fell to its lowest since late May on the EBS
trading platform but last traded up 0.1 percent at $1.0840. The
yen dropped 0.1 percent to 124.20 to the dollar.
Gold dived, touching a five-year low as the U.S. interest
rate outlook and its consequences for the dollar led sellers in
China dumped the metal.
"The Asian market missed the action on Friday when U.S.
players were already attempting a break of $1,130, a major
support level, and has pushed prices much lower today," ABN Amro
analyst Georgette Boele said.
"Last week was an important week: you got Yellen, a
three-month high in the dollar and good U.S. economic data ...
there is a chance that we see more downside in coming days."
Spot gold last traded at $1,112.30 an ounce, having
fallen as far as $1,088.05, its weakest since March 2010.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index rose
0.5 percent to its highest since late May. Amsterdam-listed
chemicals company OCI rose 17 percent on merger talk.
Euro zone banks rose 1.1 percent
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan slipped 0.5 percent. Japan's stock
market was closed for a holiday.
Yields on southern euro zone government bonds - those
considered most vulnerable to the Greece crisis - fell on signs
of a return to normality as investor appetite for riskier assets
grew. Spanish and Italian 10-year
yields both rose about 7 basis points, to 1.89 and 1.87 percent
respectively.
German 10-year yields, which usually rise on
increased appetite for risk, fell on the prospect of hefty
redemptions and bond coupon payments by month-end.
Crude oil prices edged lower after posting their third
consecutive weekly loss last week on expectations of increased
oil exports from Iran after a deal to ease sanctions on Tehran.
Brent crude was last down 38 cents a barrel at
$56.72 as lower Saudi exports and slower U.S. rig activity did
little to ease concern about oversupply.
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina, Ron Bousso, Marius
Zaharia in London; Editing by Larry King)