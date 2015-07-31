(Adds U.S. stock futures)
* July batters commodities, China stocks see biggest drop in
6 yrs
* Wall Street set to open lower
* Oil down over 15 percent for month on supply, China,
dollar woes
By Marc Jones and John Geddie
LONDON, July 31 Commodities and China investors
waved a relieved goodbye to July on Friday following a brutal
sell-off that has revived fears about the global economy and
overshadowed more encouraging news from the U.S. and Europe.
There were signs that the rout wasn't over yet as Chinese
stocks - which have suffered their worst monthly drop in six
years - wobbled again, oil prices slipped following a more than
15 percent July slump and metals from industrial copper to
precious gold hit multi-year lows.
That happened despite a pause in the dollar's recent
rise, which has been compounding the commodity pressure as signs
build that the U.S. Federal Reserve is heading for its first
rate hike in almost a decade.
European shares fell slightly with commodity stocks leading
the market lower, but remain on track for a 4 percent monthly
rise with worries around Greece's ongoing membership of the euro
area kicked into the long grass.
Wall Street was set to open down 0.2 percent.
"The main moves this week have been the continued
broad-based weakness in commodities," said Societe Generale
strategist Alvin Tan. "Essentially they have been on the
downtrend for a month and of course we have been on a roller
coaster ride in China equities and that has affected sentiment."
Negotiations between Greece and its international creditors
have been at the forefront of European bond investors' minds
over the last months, but with the sides steadily moving towards
a third bailout relief low-rated debt is back in vogue.
Italian bond yields, set to record their biggest monthly
fall in over two years, outperformed benchmark German bond
yields after inflation data bettered some conservative market
expectations.
Consumer prices rose 0.2 percent last month, matching
estimates in a Reuters poll, even though some had expected an
even weaker print after reports of a mere 0.1 percent reading in
Germany and the return of negative inflation to Spain in July.
Economists are now waiting for in-depth U.S. wage data due
later. But just as important remained commodities and
China.
Copper, considered a bellwether for global economic
activity, was facing a 9 percent monthly loss as it stumbled to
$5,220 an tonne. Gold was down over 7 percent on the
month at $1,080.15 an ounce as it chalked up its longest run of
week-on-week falls in 16 years.
FRAGILE CHINA
China's CSI300 index ended flat after a late dip
to leave it down 14.7 percent on the month, and the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 1 percent, extending its July
losses to 13.4 percent despite recent support measures by the
country's authorities.
China's securities regulator said on Friday it was
investigating the impact of automated trading on the market and
had clamped down on 24 trading accounts found to have abnormal
bids for shares or bid cancellations.
Crude oil also slipped for a second session as concern over
global oversupply intensified after the head of the OPEC oil
exporters' cartel indicated there would be no cutback in
production. U.S. crude was down nearly 2
percent at $47.6 a barrel.
Led by China's woes, emerging stocks looked on track to
finish their third straight month in the red, with many near
multi-year lows as the sector grappled with the prospect of U.S.
rate rises and sluggish growth data at home.
U.S. gross domestic product data released on Thursday showed
growth accelerated in the second quarter, though slightly short
of some forecasts. Growth was tweaked higher in the first
quarter, backing the Fed's assessment at its meeting this week
that the economy was expanding "moderately."
"We believe there's enough here for the Fed to raise
interest rates for the first time in nine years," said Kathy
Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.
The euro edged up 0.3 percent to $1.0963, after
dropping to a one-week low of $1.0835 on Thursday.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)