* Dollar index declines
* Wall St slightly higher in early trading
* Q2 U.S. employment cost gains smallest since 1982
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, July 31 The dollar tumbled and
benchmark U.S. Treasury yields touched multi-week lows on Friday
as an unexpectedly weak government reading of American labor
costs dulled prospects for higher U.S. interest rates.
Wall Street stock prices rose, also taking a cue from the
Employment Cost Index data showing the smallest quarterly
increase in 33 years. Oil prices declined for a second day on
growing worries about global oversupply.
The dollar index declined 0.7 percent, with the
basket of major currencies heavily weighed down by a 1 percent
jump in the euro to $1.1036. The index, which has been rising
steadily, earlier touched a near one-week high.
Treasuries prices rallied, with yields on benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes falling to a three-week low of 2.2550
percent with the price rising by 17/32 of a point.
The 30-year Treasury bond yield fell to a fresh
two-month low of 2.9040 percent from a yield of 2.9390 percent
prior to the data. The price was last up 29/32 of a point.
The Employment Cost Index, which is the broadest measure of
labor costs, rose just 0.2 percent last quarter, the U.S. Labor
Department reported. Economists had forecast a 0.6 percent rise
in the report, which follows a GDP report widely seen as
allowing the Federal Reserve to hike rates beginning as early as
September.
"The magnitude of the miss was definitely a bit of a
surprise, especially as people were really gearing up for a
September (rate) hike. This definitely puts a lower probability
on that," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura
Securities International in New York.
Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.14
points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,749.12, the S&P 500 gained
3.44 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,112.07 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 22.40 points, or 0.44 percent, to
5,151.18.
European shares fell slightly with commodity stocks
leading the market lower, but remained on track for a 4-percent
monthly rise with worries receding about Greece's membership of
the euro area.
China's CSI300 index ended flat after a late dip to
leave it down 14.7 percent on the month. The Shanghai Composite
Index lost 1 percent, extending its July losses to 13.4
percent despite recent support measures by the country's
authorities.
China's securities regulator said on Friday it was
investigating the impact of automated trading on the market and
had clamped down on 24 trading accounts found to have abnormal
bids for shares or bid cancellations.
Crude oil also slipped for a second session as concern over
global oversupply intensified after the head of the OPEC oil
exporters' cartel indicated there would be no cutback in
production.
Brent crude oil < was down 50 cents at $52.81 a
barrel. U.S. light crude CLc1 was down 75 cents at $47.81 a
barrel
