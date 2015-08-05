* September U.S. rates "liftoff" back on table
LONDON, Aug 5 The dollar rose to its highest in
more than three months on Wednesday after a Federal Reserve
official said the central bank was close to raising interest
rates, while solid European corporate earnings propelled stocks
higher.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday,
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart, regarded as
one of the Federal Open Market Committee's centrist
policymakers, put next month back on the table for the first
U.S. rate hike in almost a decade.
Global bond yields rose and the dollar's strength kept gold
prices anchored near recent five-year lows, though oil clawed
back a small part of its 20 percent losses in the past month.
Meanwhile, shares in French bank Societe Generale
surged 9 percent, reviving stock market sentiment that had been
soured by Lockhart's comments and a slide in Apple shares
the previous day.
"The market has been wrong-footed once more by the Federal
Reserve," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.
"A rate hike cometh - time for the market to play catch up."
The dollar index, which measures it against a basket of
currencies, rose to 98.218, its highest since April 23.
The greenback was close to multi-year highs against emerging
market currencies including the South African rand,
Brazilian real and Indonesian rupiah.
The euro fell 0.25 percent to a two-week low of $1.0847
.
DON'T FIGHT BULL MARKET
Investors narrowed the odds on a September U.S. rate hike,
with Fed fund futures <0#FF:> implying around a 1-in-2 chance,
compared with around 1-in-3 after weak wage growth data last
week.
Yields on 10-year Treasury notes rose 4 basis
points on the day to 2.25 percent, having hit two-month lows
around 2.14 percent earlier this week.
In stocks, Europe's index of the leading 300 shares
was up 0.9 percent at 1,595 points, Britain's FTSE 100
was up a third of one percent and Germany's DAX up 1.3
percent.
France's CAC 40 was up 1.2 percent, led by SocGen,
after the bank reported second-quarter results that beat
analysts' forecasts.
Unemployment figures from Portugal and a report on Spain's
service sector boosted investor sentiment in Europe and
overshadowed less encouraging euro zone retail sales data.
Earlier in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 percent but
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.2 percent.
In China, the CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen was flat after curbs on
short-selling prompted a sizable bounce on Tuesday.
There were also signs Chinese consumers could be taking over
from manufacturers as the driving force for growth as the
Caixin/Markit survey of services climbed to its highest in 11
months.
Losses on Wall Street on Tuesday had been modest, with the
Dow ending 0.27 percent lower, the S&P 500 easing
0.22 percent and the Nasdaq 0.19 percent.
Apple hit its lowest in over six months, apparently
in part on worries about demand in China.
U.S. futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on
Wednesday of around 0.4 percent.
"Rate hikes eventually burst bubbles, but it usually takes
at least three. We think it is still too early to fight this
bull market," Citi's U.S. equity strategy team said in a note to
clients.
In commodity markets, Brent oil rose 1 percent to
$50.46 a barrel and U.S. crude gained 0.8 percent to
$46.12. Gold eased to $1,085 an ounce.
