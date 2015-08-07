* Wall Street to open lower, Dow set for worst run in 4 yrs
* European stocks weaker as German exports fall
* Focus on U.S. data due at 1230 GMT
* Gold set for longest weekly losing streak since 1999
By John Geddie
LONDON, Aug 7 Investors moved to the sidelines
on Friday, with the dollar and world stocks markets barely
budging, before U.S. jobs data that are considered key to
convincing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates for the
first time in nearly a decade.
Europe stocks edged down after a report showed exports in
Germany dropped, with Wall Street also set to open lower.
Futures were pointing to a seventh day of losses for the Dow
Jones industrial average - its worst run in four years.
Major currency markets steadied with the dollar stuck
exactly where it has been since March.
The prospect of higher rates has made non-interest-bearing
gold less attractive. It was set to record its longest weekly
losing streak since 1999 on Friday.
Analysts said market moves were just guesswork before the
U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT. Economists expect
the report to show 223,000 jobs were created in July. Along with
upbeat U.S. economic data and hawkish comments by a Fed official
this week, that would support the case for higher rates.
"We are currently 40 percent for September and 60 for
December because there are still doubts in the corner of the
doves," said Philip Marey, an economist at Rabobank.
"I think if you are going to hike rates for the first time
in many years you want show a united front. If they went in
September there would probably be quite a few doves voting
against it."
In Europe, stocks edged 0.3 percent lower after data
showed German exports and industrial output falling in June, a
setback that underlined the need for central bank stimulus in
the euro zone.
Top-rated German bond yields were flat at 0.72 percent
.
The prospect of higher U.S. rates has sucked funds out of
emerging markets. A slump by Chinese stocks and a rout in
commodities has also hurt investor demand.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.4 percent and set for its third
straight weekly loss.
Japan's Nikkei stock index was up 0.3 percent,
erasing earlier losses from investors taking profits after the
Bank of Japan kept its stimulus programme unchanged, as
expected.
The MSCI world index has advanced 3 percent
this year and the MSCI emerging markets index
has fallen more than 6.5 percent, as investors have switched
their holdings.
In currencies, the dollar index was unchanged at
97.86. The euro was also flat $1.0918 early in Europe.
Oil faced its sixth consecutive week of losses, the longest
run since the start of the year, with Brent crude down
0.4 pct ar $49.31.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index
also hit lows not seen since 2003 with a year-to-date
decline of nearly 14 percent.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones and Saikat Chatterjee,
editing by Larry King)