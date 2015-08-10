* Some stock markets prosper, commodities take a hit
* Europe off to subdued start, mining stocks fall
* Some optimism over Greece
* Malaysian ringgit plumbs 17-year lows
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Aug 10 Slowing demand in China led some
stock markets to rise on Monday, on hopes of more policy
stimulus, but commodity prices fell.
China's stock markets ignored caution in Asian equities,
with major indices up between 2 and 4 percent. European trading
got off to a subdued start as mining and energy stocks kept UK
shares performing worse than the euro zone's.
Chinese producer prices in July hit their lowest point since
late 2009 and exports tumbled 8.3 percent in the same month.
That stoked expectations of more action from the central bank
after months of intervention by the authorities to tame China's
unruly stock market.
"Expectations of further easing are building and
announcements of liberalisation have boosted the equity market,"
said Kit Juckes, senior FX strategist at Societe Generale in
London.
The outlook in China contrasted with solid U.S. data on
Friday, which kept on track expectations that interest rates
would rise as early as September.
The dollar stayed near a four-month high against a basket of
currencies on Monday. Ten-year German and U.S. Treasury yields
were one basis point higher. U.S. equity futures were 0.4
percent higher.
"The dislocation from a strong dollar, rising long rates and
falling oil prices is still being factored into share prices in
our view," said Sean Darby, a strategist at Jefferies.
The MSCI All-Country World index was flat.
Emerging-market equities were down 0.1 percent.
Euro zone equities rose after a survey showed investor and
analyst sentiment weakened only slightly in August, suggesting a
relatively robust economic recovery. Major financial shares got
a lift from broker upgrades.
There was also some optimism over Greece, where an official
said the government hoped to wrap up on Tuesday talks on a new
bailout. The benchmark Athens stock-market index rose 1.5
percent.
Commodity prices took a hit: London copper traded at
six-year lows and crude oil futures touched multi-month lows
before recovering. London-listed mining shares like BHP Billiton
and Anglo American fell around 2 percent.
The Malaysian ringgit dropped to lows last seen during the
Asian financial crisis 17 years ago, after a fall in foreign
exchange reserves raised doubts over the currency's ability to
withstand pressure from political uncertainty and slower growth.
Turkish stocks fell and the lira slipped after an attack on
the U.S. consulate building in Istanbul and a car bombing at a
police station that injured 10 people, weeks after Turkey
launched what it described as a "synchronised war on terror".
