* Yuan stability reassures investors
* Dollar gains broadly, Wall Street seen higher
* Oil, emerging market currencies remain weak
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Aug 17 European stocks rebounded from
last week's heavy selloff and the dollar rose broadly on Monday,
with investors taking reassurance from China fixing its yuan
exchange rate slightly higher for the second day running.
Asian markets were more volatile and emerging market
currencies and oil remained very weak: U.S. crude was anchored
near a six-year low and the Turkish lira slumped to its lowest
ever.
The FTSEuroFirst 300 index of leading shares was up 0.3
percent at 1,532 points, clawing back some of last
week's 3 percent decline - its biggest loss in six weeks -
although drifting lower from opening levels on Monday.
Wall Street was expected to open slightly higher.
Germany's DAX was up 0.3 percent and France's CAC
40 up 0.5 percent. Britain's resource and
commodity-heavy FTSE 100, however, was 0.2 percent
lower.
"After a positive start, sliding commodity prices are once
again weighing on equity markets with Britain's FTSE 100
slipping back and pulling broader European markets off their
highs as well," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at
CMC Markets.
Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan fell 1 percent, adding to
last week's loss of 2.6 percent after Beijing's yuan devaluation
buffeted global financial markets and fanned concerns about
China's economy.
SMALL IN JAPAN
The yuan fell more than 4 percent at one point last week,
pulling down riskier assets including emerging currencies
globally on fears of a global currency war. But China slowed the
pace of the currency's drop, and on Monday fixed it higher for
the second day in a row.
Emerging currencies continued to struggle. The rouble hit a
six-month low, Malaysia's ringgit held near a 17-year low
and Turkey's lira fell below 2.86 per dollar for the
first time ever.
With the big focus on whether the Fed raises interest rates
as early as next month, the dollar was the major winner.
"We remain patiently bullish on the dollar through what we
expect to be a choppy second half of August," BNP Paribas FX
strategists wrote in a note to clients on Monday.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.1090, scaling
back earlier losses after the euro zone reported a record 26.4
billion euro non-seasonally adjusted trade surplus in June.
Euro investors also weighed up the growing likelihood of a
Greek confidence vote after a rebellion within the ruling Syriza
party over a new 86 billion euro bailout deal.
The dollar gained 0.2 percent against the yen after
Japan's economy shrank in the second quarter.
The 0.4 percent contraction wasn't as large as the 0.5
percent fall expected, but concerns that the third quarter may
offer only mild improvement are rekindling expectations of
further monetary easing.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield slipped two
basis points to 2.18 percent.
Crude oil, another market churned last week by China's
currency move and its implications for commodity demand,
continued to struggle.
U.S. crude was down 1.6 percent at $41.82 a barrel,
within reach of a six-year trough of $41.35 struck on Friday.
