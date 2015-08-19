* Minutes from Fed's July meeting due later in Wall St day

* Shanghai shares end up after dip of up to 5 pct

* Crude prices resume drop as stockpiles rise unexpectedly

* Vietnam devalues currency (Adds U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Aug 19 Fears about China's economy and falling oil prices kept world equity indexes under pressure on Wednesday, with U.S. crude falling to a March 2009 low after data showed an unexpected rise in stockpiles.

Energy shares were the biggest drag on Wall Street, tumbling 2.6 percent. Major U.S. indexes were each down more than 1 percent ahead of the release of minutes from the Fed's July meeting, which could hold clues to the timing of an expected rate hike.

In another volatile day in Asia, Chinese shares were able to rebound from a sharp drop before ending the session higher, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index lost 0.4 percent after the central bank devalued its currency and Japan's Nikkei index suffered its biggest fall in more than five weeks.

European shares were lower and the weakness extended to Wall Street, with concerns about China weighing on energy and materials sectors.

Economic data showed U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in July and suggested inflation pressures were stabilizing enough to support a rate hike from the Fed this year.

The minutes from the Fed's July meeting are scheduled for release at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). Economists believe the Fed will probably raise rates twice this year, with the first hike coming in September, according to the most recent Reuters poll.

"Right now, there is a 50-50 chance for a September rate hike," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

"If there is anything to push them away from September, it would be to get a better understanding of what a China economic slowdown looks like and the effect of possible additional stimulus there."

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 195.25 points, or 1.12 percent, to 17,316.09, the S&P 500 lost 22.11 points, or 1.05 percent, to 2,074.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 53.44 points, or 1.06 percent, to 5,005.91.

In Germany, lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of a third Greek bailout, increasing the likelihood Athens would be able to make a loan repayment to the European Central Bank later this week.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst index of 300 leading shares was 1.8 percent lower. MSCI's all-country world stock index was down 1.1 percent.

The dollar edged down 0.2 percent as investors showed caution ahead of the Fed minutes, which they will use to try and assess the timing of a rate hike.

It would be the first rate hike in almost a decade, but rocky emerging markets and a renewed slump in commodity prices that will drag on inflation are raising doubts about the timing.

Any mention of the slowdown in China or worries about oil prices near six-year lows could be perceived as a sign the Fed is prepared to wait longer.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen markets fell more than 5 percent early on, but both rallied to finish up more than 1.2 percent as the central bank injected more funds into the financial system for a second day.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.3 percent while its main index of emerging market shares fell 1 percent.

Oil resumed its downward trajectory with U.S. crude down 3.7 percent at $41.05 per barrel. Brent crude lost 2.6 percent to $47.52.

(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)