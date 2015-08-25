GIGABA SAYS NOT WALKING INTO TREASURY WITH PRECONCEIVED GROWTH PLANS, WILL FOLLOW WHAT WAS TABLED IN FEBRUARY BUDGET
LONDON Aug 25 European shares, oil and the dollar extended gains in midsession trade on Tuesday as a market rebound gathered pace after China cut interest rates and bank reserve requirements to stimulate its wavering economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 4.2 percent, recouping the bulk of the 5 percent-plus it lost the previous day.
The dollar index jumped to a gain of 0.70 percent against its currency basket.
U.S. crude futures traded at $39.60 per barrel, up 3.6 percent on the day, while Brent rose 3.7 percent to $44.28.
Global markets were pummelled on Monday, with Chinese shares falling 8 percent, prompting market calls for stimulus measures from authorities in Beijing that grew louder overnight after China's main equity markets slumped a further 8 percent. (writing by John Stonestreet; editing by Anna Willard)
GIGABA SAYS NOT WALKING INTO TREASURY WITH PRECONCEIVED GROWTH PLANS, WILL FOLLOW WHAT WAS TABLED IN FEBRUARY BUDGET
