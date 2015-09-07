* Glencore shares lift European markets
* U.S. closed for Labor Day
* Fed rate hike debate swirls
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Sept 7 European stocks rose on Monday,
lifted by mining and commodities giant Glencore after it pledged
to slash its debt by a third, and countering a fall in Asian
markets led by weakness in China following a four-day break
there.
Trading was lighter than usual with U.S. markets closed for
Labor Day, while investors across all asset classes continued to
digest the implications of last week's U.S. jobs data for the
timing of the first U.S. interest rate hike since 2006.
In late trading the FTSEuroFirst index of leading 300 shares
was up 0.4 percent at 1,398 points and Britain's
mining-heavy FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent at 6,070 points
.
Both indexes had been up well over 1 percent in earlier
trading. Glencore shares rose as much as 12 percent
after it said it would suspend dividends, sell assets and raise
$2.5 billion in a new share issue as it aims to cut its debt to
$20 billion by the end of next year.
At 1455 GMT Glencore shares were up 7 percent, lifting
shares in the sector and beyond. The rally in Europe was
broad-based, marking a rebound from Friday's near-3 percent
losses after investors marginally upped their bets that the
Federal Reserve could raise U.S. interest rates later this
month.
"Bargain-hunting traders and investors might well be eyeing
up some very reasonably priced stocks that have been the victims
of recent China-inspired volatility," said Augustin Eden, an
analyst at Accendo Markets.
Germany's DAX was up 0.6 percent at 10,100 points
and France's CAC 40 was up 0.5 percent at 4,545 points,
both halving their opening gains.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 1 percent, driven by stocks
in China where markets reopened after a long weekend as Beijing
marked 70 years since the end of World War Two.
Shanghai shares initially rose as much as 1.8
percent after weekend remarks by regulators aimed at calming the
market, but reversed course to close down 2.5 percent.
China's policymakers and regulators promised deeper
financial market reforms. They emphasised signs that the economy
was stabilising, but trimmed 2014 growth figures
on Monday, and said foreign exchange reserves fell in August by
$93.9 billion - the largest monthly fall on record - to $3.55
trillion.
MARKET SAYS 'NO' ... BUT POLICYMAKERS?
Financial leaders from the world's 20 biggest economies
agreed on Saturday to step up reform efforts to boost growth,
saying reliance on ultra-low interest rates would not be enough
to accelerate economic expansion.
But they also said they were confident growth would pick up
and so interest rates in "some advanced economies" - code for
the United States - would have to rise.
Investors are still uncertain whether rates will rise this
month but doubts were diluted a little on Friday after figures
showed nonfarm payrolls increased 173,000 last month and the
unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent, its lowest in more
than seven years.
"As its stands, the market says 'no' but the comments of
policymakers seem to suggest that it remains a very real
possibility," said Guy Foster, Group Head of Research at Bewin
Dolphin in London.
The 10-year Treasury yield closed at 2.13 percent on Friday
, the lower end of its range over the last two weeks.
Core European government bonds were slightly weaker on
Monday, with the 10-year German yield up a basis point at 0.68
percent and the 30-year yield up 3 basis points at
1.40 percent.
In currencies the dollar was little changed against its main
rivals, up 0.3 percent against the yen at 119.40 yen, but
down against the euro, which was changing hands at $1.1166
.
The euro had dipped below $1.11 on Monday and on Friday
after the U.S. jobs data.
In commodities, crude oil fell on a lingering supply glut.
U.S. crude oil futures were down 1.9 percent at $45.15 a
barrel and Brent crude dropped 2.2 percent to $48.50 a barrel
.
