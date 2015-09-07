* China's markets reopen after long holiday
* U.S. markets closed for Labor Day
* Glencore shares surge on debt cut pledge
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 7 European stocks rose on Monday,
lifted by mining and commodities giant Glencore after it pledged
to slash its debt by a third, and countering a fall in Asian
markets led by weakness in China following a four-day break
there.
Trading was lighter than usual with U.S. markets closed for
the Labor Day holiday, while investors across all asset classes
continued to digest the implications of last week's U.S. jobs
data for the timing of the first U.S. interest rate hike since
2006.
The FTSEuroFirst index of leading 300 shares closed up 0.48
percent at 1,399.34 and Britain's mining-heavy FTSE 100
index finished up 0.52 percent at 6,074.52.
Both indexes had been up well over 1 percent earlier .
Glencore shares rose as much as 12 percent after it
said it will suspend dividends, sell assets and raise $2.5
billion in a new share issue as it aims to cut its debt to $20
billion by the end of next year.
"The news was well-received by the market," said David
Papier at ETX Capital in London.
Glencore closed up 7 percent at 131.8 pence.
The rally in Europe was broad-based, marking a rebound from
Friday's steep losses of almost 3 percent after investors
marginally upped their bets that the Federal Reserve could raise
U.S. interest rates later this month.
Germany's DAX was up 0.7 percent at 10,108.61
points and France's CAC 40 was up 0.59 percent at 4,549.64
points, both halving their opening gains.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1 percent, driven by stocks in China where
markets reopened after closing over Thursday and Friday as
Beijing marked 70 years since the end of World War Two.
Shanghai shares initially rose as much as 1.8
percent after weekend remarks by regulators aimed at calming the
market, but reversed course to close down 2.6 percent.
China's policymakers and regulators promised deeper
financial market reforms. They emphasised signs that the economy
was stabilizing, but trimmed 2014 growth figures and said
foreign exchange reserves fell in August by $93.9 billion - the
largest monthly fall on record - to $3.55 trillion.
Chinese exchanges announced steps on Monday to try and
reduce the recent volatility in stock markets and would
introduce a 'circuit breaker' on one of the country's benchmark
stock indexes to "stabilize the market."
"It prevents a degree of very unhealthy volatility from
impacting the market and at the same time allows investors to
trade their conviction but not to the point where it becomes
dysfunctional and counterproductive," said Peter Kenny, chief
market strategist at Clearpool Group in New York.
"This could actually help global markets quite a bit just in
terms of investor psychology."
GOOD NEWS?
Financial leaders from the world's 20 biggest economies
agreed on Saturday to step up reform efforts to boost growth,
saying reliance on ultra-low interest rates would not be enough
to accelerate economic expansion.
But they also said they were confident growth would pick up
and, as a result, interest rates in "some advanced economies" -
code for the United States - would have to rise.
Investors are uncertain whether rates will rise this month
but that scepticism was diluted a little on Friday after figures
showed nonfarm payrolls increased 173,000 last month and the
unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent, its lowest in more
than seven years.
"With Fed 'liftoff' coming soon and the U.S. recovery on
track, we expect to see the 10-year yield close to 3 percent by
the end of 2016. And that will be good news!" wrote Societe
General strategists in a note to clients.
The 10-year Treasury yield closed at 2.13 percent on Friday
, the lower end of its range over the last two weeks.
Core European government bonds were slightly weaker on
Monday, with the 10-year German yield up half a basis point at
0.674 percent and the 30-year yield up 12 basis
points at 1.415 percent.
The dollar was mostly stronger against its main rivals, up
0.3 percent against the yen at 119.40 yen, and steady
against the euro, which was changing hands at $1.1143.
The euro had dipped below $1.11 on Monday and on Friday
after the U.S. jobs data.
Crude oil fell on a lingering supply glut. U.S. crude oil
futures were down 3.9 percent at $44.25 a barrel and
Brent crude dropped 3.7 percent to $47.76 a barrel.
