* Europe shares follow Asia higher, Tokyo up 7.7 percent
* Wall Street gives up most early gains
* Dollar strengthens against yen, euro
* German debt auction uncovered, U.S. sale eyed
* Oil dips on oversupply, gold steady
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Global equity markets rose on
Wednesday, led by an 8 percent surge in Japanese stocks, helping
lift the dollar as the prospect of more economic stimulus out of
Asia soothed investors rattled by recent market turmoil.
The charge into stocks pushed yields on low-risk government
bonds higher, and a sale of German 10-year debt attracted bids
worth less than the amount on offer. The U.S. Treasury is
scheduled to auction $21 billion of 10-year paper later.
Oil prices gave up early gains, beset by ongoing concerns
about oversupply.
Wall Street's reaction to the overseas rally was muted. The
biggest move was in Japan, where signals from Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe that Japan will cut corporate taxes pushed the Nikkei
225 stock index up 7.7 percent, its biggest one-day rise
since October 2008.
China's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it would
strengthen fiscal policy, boost infrastructure spending and
speed up tax reform, helping lift Chinese shares for a second
day.
The Shanghai Composite closed 2.3 percent higher and
the CSI 300 index rose 1.96 percent while Hong Kong's
Hang Seng was up 4.5 percent. China's shares rallied
Tuesday on investor expectations that Beijing will add more
stimulus to bolster slowing growth.
Angus Gluskie, managing director of White Funds Management
in Sydney, described Wednesday's stock rally as a "speculative
bounce".
"The market will remain susceptible to a return of
negativity until we see signs of some improvement in the
original causes of weakness, which were predominantly Chinese
growth concerns," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.05 points,
or 0.13 percent, to 16,514.73, the S&P 500 gained 2.84
points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,972.25 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 3.39 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,815.32.
European shares followed Asia higher. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.4 percent.
Investors' increased appetite for risk saw the dollar firm
against the safe-haven yen and the euro. The single European
currency was down 0.3 percent at $1.1163 while the yen
was 1 percent weaker at 121.04 per dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.2 percent.
German 10-year bond yields rose 1 basis point
to 0.69 percent. Germany sold 3.2 billion euros of the paper at
an average yield of 0.69 percent, attracting bids worth less
than the 4 billion on offer.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also rose and were
last at 2.25 percent, highest since Aug. 7.
"The environment for the auctions seems tricky amid the
ongoing concerns about Chinese selling (of Treasuries). No one
really knows how Chinese demand is going to behave, and that's
creating uncertainty here," said Commerzbank strategist Michael
Leister.
Benchmark Brent crude was down 1.4 percent at $48.82
a barrel. U.S. crude fell 1.6 percent to $45.22 a barrel.
Copper hit a seven-week high above $5,400 a tonne
and was lately traded at $5356.50 a tonne. Gold fell to
$1,111.50 an ounce, touching a low not seen since August 18.
(Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather in Singapore, Lisa
Twaronite in Tokyo, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Libby George in
London; Editing by Catherine Evans and Nick Zieminski)