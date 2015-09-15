(Adds Wall Street, updates prices)
* Shanghai dives again, European stocks mixed
* Broader consolidation ahead of U.S. Fed meeting Thursday
* Oil claws back some ground, Wall St seen flat
* Yen gains after BoJ takes no action
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Sept 15 Concerns over China kept
financial markets on edge on Tuesday, with an underwhelmed
reaction to recent data and Beijing's efforts at corporate
reform pushing Asian stocks lower and keeping any gains in
Europe minimal.
Wall Street was set to open flat , with
investors avoiding firmer bets ahead of the first meeting of the
U.S. Federal Reserve in years at which a possible rise in
interest rates has been a live issue.
But worries about the impact of any Fed hike on dollar
borrowers across the developing world, and its effect on growth,
continued to dominate, with Shanghai stocks falling another 3.5
percent and Brent crude around $46 a barrel.
"It's all about caution today," said Andy Sullivan, a
portfolio manager with Swiss investment firm GL Financial Group.
"There is concern about the Fed, plus the China data continuing
to be weak."
While Tokyo inched higher, MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan erased early
gains to fall 0.7 percent. Indices in Frankfurt and Paris were
marginally higher while London's main FTSE 100
index fell 0.1 percent.
Concerns around emerging economies have dominated the past
month, but there are still reasons to be more bullish on a
number of developed markets.
Sullivan said he was positive on European equities, which
will draw support from the European Central Bank's campaign of
quantitative easing over the next year and look undervalued
compared to their U.S. peers.
In Britain, while this year's moves in oil returned headline
inflation to zero, there was nothing in those numbers to further
undermine expectations that the Bank of England will follow the
Federal Reserve in raising interest rates next year.
The Australian dollar, often a proxy for China on major
currency markets, was a touch lower, while iron ore and copper
prices -- also often guided by Chinese demand -- recovered from
losses in Asian time to be roughly steady on the day.
A Barclays survey showed growth in China and other emerging
markets was now the top concern for almost half of investors
worldwide over the next year. Less than 10 percent saw Chinese
assets as cheap, suggesting the sell-off has further to go.
"Investors believe overcapacity is China's main economic
problem and most see meaningful structural reforms as necessary
before they could feel more confident about prospects," Barclays
analysts said in a report.
The yen, traditionally investors' safe haven of
choice in times of turbulence, rose 0.6 percent, building on
gains after the Bank of Japan held policy steady at the end of
its two-day meeting.
The euro gave up about 0.5 percent to 135.39 yen,
while it was flat against the dollar at $1.1323.
