By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 16 World share markets rose on
Wednesday and short-term U.S. bond yields hit 4 1/2-year highs
as investors braced for the possibility of the first interest
rate hike in the United States in almost a decade.
A late 5 percent surge in Chinese stocks had helped Asia's
bourses finish more than 2 percent higher, while
gains of 1.0, 0.7 and 1.5 percent for London's FTSE,
Frankfurt's DAX and Paris's CAC 40 meant a
solid day for Europe too.
Wall Street, though, was expected to resume marginally in
the red, as markets remained in a state of flux over the
likelihood of a rate increase by the Fed at its two-day meeting
later on Wednesday.
A key gauge, Fed fund futures <0#FF:>, currently see only a
30 percent chance that Janet Yellen and her colleagues will pull
the trigger.
But surveys of economists have been more like 50-50, and
rises in U.S. government bond yields show traders
appear to be hedging their bets.
U.S. data published on Tuesday had done little to change
expectations and inflation figures due at 1230
GMT are unlikely to sway many opinions either.
"It's more a day for thinking about tomorrow," said Kit
Juckes, head of currency strategy at Societe Generale in London.
"Positions are coming off rather than going on. We have seen
the front end (short-dated U.S. government bond yields) rally
but it hasn't really sent the dollar roaring."
The greenback was essentially plodding its well-worn
range of the last few weeks, though it crept up to $1.1261
against the euro and 120.50 yen after revised euro
zone inflation came in lower than expected and
Japan saw its credit rating cut by S&P.
ROUBLE RALLY
Adding to the recent worries about a deterioration in the
health of world economy, the Paris-based Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development trimmed its global growth
forecasts.
It cited primarily a slowdown in emerging market economies
like China and Brazil, though it also upped its U.S. projections
and urged the Fed to get its first rate hike since the financial
crisis over and done with.
"Raising interest rates now would remove uncertainty in the
markets," OECD chief economist Catherine Mann told Reuters,
adding that what the U.S. central bank did afterwards would
matter far more than the initial move.
Emerging market currencies remained under pressure near
multi-year lows amid worries that future higher U.S. interest
rates could lure away foreign investors again.
However some of those hardest hit in recent months, like
Russia's rouble, Turkey's lira and Mexico's peso
made gains as traders squared up in case of any Fed
surprises.
The rouble was up almost 1.5 percent against the dollar and
1.7 percent against the euro.
It was helped by gains in oil prices for a second day
running. Brent climbed more than 1 percent to $48.32 per barrel
and U.S. crude hit $45.27, after an unexpected
crude drawdown reported by the American Petroleum Institute.
Gold was languishing near one-month lows at $1,107 an
ounce, though industrial metals including copper and nickel
extended their slight recovery of the last few weeks.
China shares had provided a sentiment boost too as
they saw a strong rally in the last hour of trading to end up 5
percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped in tandem to
close 2.4 percent higher.
U.S. Treasuries' yields rose again, with the
policy-sensitive two-year yield climbing to 0.8189
percent, its highest level since April 2011.
The 10-year U.S. notes' yield stood at 2.292 percent
having risen to a 1-1/2-month high of 2.294 percent
on Tuesday, while yields in benchmark European markets also
climbed despite more hints of fresh ECB money printing.
"The total amount that we have purchased represents 5.3
percent of the GDP (gross domestic product) of the euro area,
whereas what the Fed has done represents almost 25 percent of
the U.S. GDP, what the Bank of Japan has done represents 64
percent of the Japanese GDP and what the UK has done 21 percent
of the UK's GDP," ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio told
Reuters in an interview.
"So we are very far from what the major central banks have
done," Constancio, 71, said. "This is not a benchmark ... (but)
there is scope, if the necessity is there."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Andrew Roche)