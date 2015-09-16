* Oil prices jump on a drop in U.S. crude inventories
* Weak U.S. CPI data pare expectations on Fed rate hike
* Fed likely to leave rates near zero Thursday -Reuters poll
* Two-year U.S. note yields touch fresh 4-1/2 year high
(Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Global stock prices rose for a
second day on Wednesday as investors awaited whether the U.S.
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates, while the dollar
fell on a surprise fall in domestic inflation in August.
Short-term U.S. bond yields retreated from a near
4-1/2 year high and gold prices rose as a 0.1 percent
fall in the Consumer Price Index in August reduced expectations
the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates for the first
time since 2006.
Brent crude prices in London jumped 4 percent on a
drop in U.S. crude inventories in the latest week.
"Hopes for a Fed rate hike Thursday grew a bit slimmer after
another tame reading of U.S. inflation," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
Subdued domestic inflation is seen as a critical factor
among some economists, together with the recent global market
turbulence, that could cause the Fed to stick to its near-zero
interest rate policy at its two-day meeting when it ends on
Thursday.
Steady jobs growth and falling unemployment, on the other
hand, might be enough to tip U.S. policymakers to raise rates.
A Reuters poll released on Wednesday suggested a rate hike
remains a close call, although a little more than half the 80
economists surveyed reckoned the Fed will refrain from raising
rates.
U.S. money market rates, however, implied traders see a
little more than a 1 in 4 chance of a rate increase on Thursday.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 83 points, or
0.5 percent, to 16,682.85, the S&P 500 gained 11.45
points, or 0.58 percent, to 1,989.54 and the Nasdaq Composite
increased 13.91 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,874.43.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.6
percent with buying spurred by the world's No. 1 beer maker's
Anheuser-Busch InBev proposal to acquire its rival
SABMiller.
Tokyo's Nikkei index closed up 0.8 percent.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose 4.43 points or 1.13 percent, to
398.12.
U.S. two-year Treasuries' yield was 0.787 percent, below the
an earlier peak of 0.819 percent, which was highest since April
2011.
In the currency market, the dollar index, which
tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, fell 0.4
percent to 95.23.
Brent crude was last up $1.94, or 4.06 percent, at
$49.69 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up $2.32, or 5.2
percent, at $46.91 per barrel.
Spot gold prices rose $17.26 or 1.56 percent, to
$1,122.26 an ounce.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Marc Jones
in London; editing by Andrew Roche and Nick Zieminski)