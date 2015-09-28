* European shares slump as Glencore underscores commodity
concerns
* Copper drops back under $5,000 a tonne
* Caution prevails before China PMI, U.S. jobs news
(Adds U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline, previous
LONDON)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Global equity markets and
commodities were under pressure on Monday on renewed concerns
about the stability of China and other big emerging economies in
a week filled with economic data.
An 8.8 percent drop in Chinese industrial firms' profits and
a plunge of nearly 30 percent in miner Glencore's
London-traded shares triggered the latest round of jitters,
sending copper, which had stabilized somewhat, back
below $5,000 a tonne.
"We are in that mode now where everybody is saying this is
it, the Fed screwed up, China is disappointing, commodities are
getting crushed. There is no reason to be aggressive, no reason
to go higher, so it becomes self-fulfilling," said Ken Polcari,
Director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New
York.
Markets had already been skittish ahead of a week of key
economic data including euro zone inflation on Wednesday,
Chinese industrial and service sector PMIs on Thursday and U.S.
jobs figures on Friday. In addition, a raft of U.S. Federal
Reserve officials are scheduled to speak, including Chair Janet
Yellen on Wednesday.
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley added to
the expectations of an early rate increase, suggesting the
central bank could pull the trigger as soon as in October.
[
"I can imagine half are going to be hawkish, half are going
to be dovish and it is just going to create more confusion for
the market," said Polcari.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 165.83 points,
or 1.02 percent, to 16,148.84, the S&P 500 lost 25.67
points, or 1.33 percent, to 1,905.67 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 82.55 points, or 1.76 percent, to 4,603.95.
Along with data that may give a clearer reading of China's
economic health, Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls release will be
eyed for clues on whether rates might rise this year. This
month, the Fed delayed a widely-anticipated move higher because
of worries about China and market volatility.
Data on Monday showed U.S. consumer spending grew briskly in
August and a key measure of inflation firmed a bit - signs of
strength in America's domestic economy that could lead the
Federal Reserve to tighten despite weakness abroad.
The flash reading of annual euro zone inflation is due on
Wednesday, with a Reuters poll forecasting a zero reading in
September. A slip into negative inflation would fuel speculation
about further European Central Bank stimulus, six months after
the euro zone's central bank launched a massive asset-purchase
program.
The FTSEuroFirst index of 300 leading European
shares dropped 2 percent while MSCI's all-country world index
lost 1.4 percent.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose 13/32 in
price to yield 2.1214 percent as global concerns dented risk
appetite and increased demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds.
Commodities markets were also pressured, with U.S. crude oil
futures losing 1.9 percent to $44.84 a barrel while Brent
crude lost 1.9 percent to $47.66 a barrel as worries
about the global economy outweighed an increase in U.S.
investors' crude holdings.
Emerging markets remained a key pressure point due to fears
that U.S. interest rates could soon start heading higher even
while global growth is lackluster and commodities markets are
being battered. MSCI's emerging market index lost 1
percent.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)