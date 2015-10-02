LONDON Oct 2 U.S. and European stock markets
sank on Friday in response to drastically poorer than expected
U.S. jobs numbers which weakened the case for a rise in Federal
Reserve interest rates this year.
The payrolls numbers showed hiring outside of farming of
just 142,000 last month, short of a consensus forecast of
203,000, while August figures were revised sharply lower to show
only 136,000 jobs were added a month earlier.
Europe's major stock markets, which had been up around 1.5
percent on the day, fell back into negative territory
while futures showed Wall Street would fall around 1 percent on
opening.
That all came at the end of what has already been a wild
week for markets due to concerns over China, commodities prices
and related stocks like Glencore.
The dollar also fell sharply against all its major peers,
down 0.9 percent on the day against the euro and 0.6
percent against the yen.
"Aside from the NFP miss, average hourly earnings totally
missed expecations," said one trader.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell 10 basis
points to 1.94 percent while 10-year German Bund yields
fell to 0.51 percent, their lowest since June 1.
