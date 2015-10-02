* U.S. stocks tumble after payrolls data
* Bonds jump, U.S. dollar weakens
* Oil, copper decline
(Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 2 U.S. and European stocks slipped
and bond prices jumped on Friday, after a weak U.S. employment
report suggested the economy may not be strong enough to allow
the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year.
The economy created an extra 142,000 jobs in September,
well short of the 203,000 forecast, and August numbers were
revised sharply lower to show only 136,000 jobs, the U.S. Labor
Department said.
"It was a bit of a surprise because not only was it much
weaker than expected but July and August were revised down and
not up, so it clearly suggests the economy is a bit weaker than
expected," said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward
Jones in St. Louis.
"Everyone was hoping the rebound in the second quarter would
follow on into stronger growth and unfortunately that is not the
case."
Years of cheap central bank cash after the 2007-2008
financial crisis have supported asset prices, but recent signs
of a slowdown in global economic growth and the Fed's decision
last month to postpone raising interest rates have spooked
investors betting on a return to more normal policy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.82 percent
to 16,138.72, the S&P 500 stocks index lost 0.75 percent
to 1,909.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.51
percent to 4,603.43.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 erased early
gains in the wake of the payrolls report and was down 0.4
percent. MSCI's all-country world stock index
declined 0.5 percent.
Bond prices jumped with benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
falling to their lowest in slightly over 5 months. The 10-year
U.S. Treasury note was last up 1-3/32 in price to
yield 1.9213 percent.
The U.S. dollar index of major currencies which had
advanced before the employment report also slumped and was down
0.9 percent to 95.343 after hitting a two-week low of 95.218.
In contrast, after falling to a two-week low before the
report, gold prices reversed course and climbed more than 2.0
percent to last trade at $1,139.06 an ounce. Silver
advanced 0.6 percent to $15.05 an ounce.
Concern about U.S. monetary policy and slowdown in emerging
markets led by China has hit commodities markets and related
stocks like Glencore this week and ramped up
volatility.
Copper remained soft on slowdown worry, down 1.3
percent to $5,028.50 per tonne, with trading dampened due to a
week-long holiday in China.
U.S. crude dropped 1.4 cents to $44.12 per barrel.
Brent lost 1.1 percent to $47.18 as the soft payrolls
report raised questions about the demand outlook.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Clive McKeef)