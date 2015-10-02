* U.S. stocks tumble after payrolls data

* Bonds jump, U.S. dollar weakens

* Oil, copper decline (Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Oct 2 U.S. and European stocks slipped and bond prices jumped on Friday, after a weak U.S. employment report suggested the economy may not be strong enough to allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year.

The economy created an extra 142,000 jobs in September, well short of the 203,000 forecast, and August numbers were revised sharply lower to show only 136,000 jobs, the U.S. Labor Department said.

"It was a bit of a surprise because not only was it much weaker than expected but July and August were revised down and not up, so it clearly suggests the economy is a bit weaker than expected," said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis.

"Everyone was hoping the rebound in the second quarter would follow on into stronger growth and unfortunately that is not the case."

Years of cheap central bank cash after the 2007-2008 financial crisis have supported asset prices, but recent signs of a slowdown in global economic growth and the Fed's decision last month to postpone raising interest rates have spooked investors betting on a return to more normal policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.82 percent to 16,138.72, the S&P 500 stocks index lost 0.75 percent to 1,909.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.51 percent to 4,603.43.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 erased early gains in the wake of the payrolls report and was down 0.4 percent. MSCI's all-country world stock index declined 0.5 percent.

Bond prices jumped with benchmark U.S. Treasury yields falling to their lowest in slightly over 5 months. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note was last up 1-3/32 in price to yield 1.9213 percent.

The U.S. dollar index of major currencies which had advanced before the employment report also slumped and was down 0.9 percent to 95.343 after hitting a two-week low of 95.218.

In contrast, after falling to a two-week low before the report, gold prices reversed course and climbed more than 2.0 percent to last trade at $1,139.06 an ounce. Silver advanced 0.6 percent to $15.05 an ounce.

Concern about U.S. monetary policy and slowdown in emerging markets led by China has hit commodities markets and related stocks like Glencore this week and ramped up volatility.

Copper remained soft on slowdown worry, down 1.3 percent to $5,028.50 per tonne, with trading dampened due to a week-long holiday in China.

U.S. crude dropped 1.4 cents to $44.12 per barrel. Brent lost 1.1 percent to $47.18 as the soft payrolls report raised questions about the demand outlook.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Clive McKeef)