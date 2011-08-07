* U.S. dollar seen dropping, Swiss franc, yen likely
beneficiaries
* U.S. Treasury yield rise may be curbed by equities
sell-off
* U.S. downgrade exacerbates growth worries
* European Central Bank to decide on Italian bond purchases
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Aug 7The dollar may fall and Treasury
yields rise on Monday in response to the United States losing
its top-tier credit rating from Standard & Poor's but any
selling is likely to be tempered by the euro zone's escalating
debt crisis.
Equity markets' likely reaction was indicated by a drop of
more than six percent on Sunday in Tel Aviv stocks, one of the
first to open globally after S&P on Friday cut the U.S.
long-term credit rating by a notch to AA-plus from AAA.
Investors will be all the more likely to withdraw to safe
havens, such as the Swiss franc, the yen and gold, if euro zone
officials cannot stem concern that their debt crisis risks
engulfing Italy, the bloc's third largest economy, whose
government bond yields have soared to 14-year highs.
"The real effects of this (U.S. credit rating downgrade)
will take time to show through but a weaker U.S. dollar and
marginally higher yields are likely," said Charles Diebel, a
strategist at Lloyds Bank.
"The irony here is that in the context of the price action
last week, the equity market response could be quite negative
and thereby we may actually see U.S. Treasuries supported by
safe-haven flows," he said in a note.
Worries of another U.S. recession and concern about the euro
zone crisis have already sparked a global stock market slump
that wiped $2.5 trillion off company values in the past week.
The fall in global share prices, as measured by the MSCI
All-country World Index, was the biggest weekly decline since
early October 2008, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Consumer discretionary shares of firms dependent on external
demand are likely to be singled out for more punishment.
On Friday, yields on benchmark U.S. ten-year treasury notes
were about half a percentage point away from a
record lows near two percent hit during the throes of the global
financial crisis.
"IRRATIONAL DEPRESSION"
The sharp swings in financial markets have piled pressure on
policymakers.
Finance ministers from the Group of Seven most developed
economies were due to discuss on Monday the U.S. sovereign
rating downgrade and Europe's debt woes, Japanese news agency
Kyodo reported on Sunday.
Analysts warned the U.S. downgrade was likely to heighten
investors' risk aversion and further bolster the Japanese yen
and the Swiss Franc , even though the authorities
of both countries took steps last week to staunch the
export-denting strength of their currencies.
"Be wary tomorrow of irrational depression as markets take
flight," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, a director at Seven
Investment Management in London. "We are dealing with the knowns
and not the unknowns but what we have a shortage of at the
moment is political leadership."
It was not yet clear whether European policymakers would be
able to come up with measures to allay such concern, though all
the signs were that they were keenly aware of the importance of
reassuring markets.
Central bank sources said the European Central Bank would
hold a conference call at 1700 GMT to decide whether to buy
Italian government bonds in the secondary market.
The ECB last week resumed its purchases of government bonds
in the secondary market after an 18-week hiatus but its decision
to restrict such purchases to Irish and Portuguese bonds led to
sharp declines in Italian and Spanish bond prices.
"There is no reason why the ECB cannot simply go ahead and
imply that they are going to support the Italians and the
Spanish," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin
in London. "It is better that they don't say anything but go in
and show there is another side to the market."
Any such ECB buying would offer relief to beaten-down
Italian and Spanish bonds.
That would in turn offer a respite to European stock
markets. Banks' exposure to Italian sovereign debt and Italian
banks have forced equity traders to focus on the rising cost of
Italian borrowing and the widening premium that Italian bonds
offer over German government bonds, known as Bunds.
Without ECB action, the reverse would be true.
"The fact that Italian 10-year BTP risk premia over Bunds
closed near 400 basis points following (Thursday's) ECB press
conference, reaching the level of Greece's risk premium before
the ECB launched the (bond buying programme) back in May 2010,
means that the time to intervene in Italian bond markets is
now," said Lena Komileva, head of G10 strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman.
Even so, the extent of any rally in these bonds will depend
on how the size and persistence of any ECB bond purchases given
investors have been disappointed before by such moves.
Moreover, any ECB bond buying would not address
international investors' other major concern at the moment --
the risk of an economic slowdown in the United States.
Goldman Sachs strategists said there was a one-in-three
probability of a U.S. recession due to the worsening European
crisis, the possible failure to extend payroll tax cuts and
elevated levels of joblessness, despite a slight dip in the U.S.
unemployment rate in July.
That would bode ill for the benchmark MSCI all-country world
stocks index , which last week hit its lowest
since September 2010 and has accumulated losses of more than 12
percent since late July.
"Market sentiment appears acutely vulnerable given the
build-up of concern on a sharper U.S. slowdown and speculation
on the appropriate policy response and lingering fears stemming
from the sovereign debt crisis in Europe," Citigroup strategists
said in a note.
