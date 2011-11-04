* Euro, shares dip on Merkel comments on EFSF

* Markets wary ahead of U.S. jobs data

* Greek confidence vote, Italy concerns weigh

* Bunds higher, U.S. bonds steady

By Dominic Lau

LONDON, Nov 4 Shares and the euro lost ground on Friday after Germany's chancellor said very few leading nations had committed to supporting the euro zone's bailout fund, raising fresh concerns about the region's ability to tackle its debt crisis.

Investors also stayed on edge ahead of U.S. monthly jobs data, due at 1230 GMT, with European shares shedding early gains and U.S. stock index futures SPc1 DJc1 NDc1 down 0.1 to 0.3 percent, indicating a weak start for Wall Street.

Safe-haven German Bunds gained on Angela Merkel's comment at the G20 meeting in Cannes, France while U.S. Treasuries were steady.

The volatile mood on markets was backdropped by a cliffhanger no-confidence vote in Greece's government due later on Friday and developments in Italy, which agreed for the IMF and EU to monitor its progress on long-delayed economic reforms, senior EU sources said on Friday.

Shares and the euro rose earlier in the day on hopes Greece would ditch plans for a referendum on its bailout package.

"It seems a Greek drama has been avoided for the time being as there are some signals that the proposed referendum on the bailout package will be scrapped," Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities in Brussels, said.

"But the situation is far from clear yet and there is a possibility that the Greek government might fall, which would mean that no bailout money will be available to them for some time. Any such outcome would create more uncertainties."

Financial markets were rocked earlier this week when Papandreou announced Greece would hold a referendum on whether to accept the new bailout plan. After a tumultuous day in Greek politics on Thursday, the chances of the referendum being held looked unlikely.

The euro was flat at $1.3822 on Friday, shedding early gains.

Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 shed 0.14 percent, while yields on Italy's 10-year government bonds rose 6.7 basis points to 6.272 percent though off Thursday's high of 6.4 percent.

REFERENDUM OFF

"This referendum seems to be off the table and as there was a case for a disorderly default and Greece leaving the euro, this has been prevented for the time being, that's why we're seeing a pickup in risk appetite," said Rainer Guntermann, a rate strategist at Commerzbank.

Asian shares outside of Japan climbed 3 percent and Tokyo's Nikkei average rose 1.9 percent.

World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index advanced 0.6 percent, though the benchmark is down more than 3 percent for the week after being whiplashed by Papandreou's referendum call and is on track to snap a five-week winning streak.

According to Nomura, global mutual funds were net buyers of equities, with a net inflow of $4.6 billion for the week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 after a net injection of $2.9 billion in the previous two weeks. Prior to that, mutual funds had cut equities, with a net outflow of $25.7 billion in four weeks.

Copper prices put on 0.9 percent to trade below $8,000 a tonne on Friday, while Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.1 percent to top $112 a barrel.

However, the impact of Greek debt problems on the real economy will probably last for some time, while many European banks write off their exposure to Greece and try to insulate themselves if Italy and Spain are further sucked into the crisis.

Data on Friday showed euro zone services business contracted even more than initially reported in October as the debt crisis sapped new business and soured sentiment , while German industrial orders slumped in September, adding to signs of a slowdown in Europe's biggest economy .

Germany's Commerzbank said on Friday it would accelerate a pullback from euro zone countries and cut risky assets to avoid another state bailout after a 798 million euro impairment on Greek assets pushed it to a third-quarter operating loss.

Of the 158 European companies that have reported third-quarter results so far, only 49 percent of them either beat or met analysts' expectations, with the remaining coming in below forecasts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.

That compared with 76 percent of U.S. companies beating or meeting estimates. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Emelia Sithole-Matarise in London, and graphics by Vincent Flasseur and Scott Barber; Editing by Susan Fenton, John Stonestreet)