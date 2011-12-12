LONDON Dec 12 The euro and European stocks fell on Monday as a landmark move toward deeper economic integration at last week's EU summit failed to convince investors its sovereign debt crisis would not continue to deepen.

German bund futures, seen as a safe haven for investors from the turmoil surrounding a number of highly-indebted euro zone governments, rose.

All EU countries except Britain agreed at the summit on Friday to pursue stricter budget rules and a stronger fiscal union and to provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the International Monetary Fund to help tackle the crisis.

But the capacity of the euro zone's bailout fund was capped and it was not granted a banking licence. There was also no sign the European Central Bank was ready to take the stronger action analysts say is needed to quell the crisis.

"The summit is maybe being viewed as not an end-all solution. We remain of the view that we are not out of the woods yet and we will be looking for chances to put more long Bund positions at some stage," said one government bond trader.

The euro traded around $1.3305, down 0.5 percent from its levels late on Friday. It is now about 6 percent below its October peak and over 10 percent off its 2011 high of just under $1.50, struck in early May.

The key FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.75 percent from Friday's close, and most of the region's other major markets also opened lower.

Bund futures were 20 ticks higher at 135.57, after opening lower. German 10-year yields DE10Yt=TWEB were 1.4 basis points down at 2.088 percent.