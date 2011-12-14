* Italy debt costs hit record
* Euro holds near 11-month low
* European shares 0.7 pct lower
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Dec 14 Stock markets and the euro
fell on Wednesday, worried by record high borrowing costs for
Italy and the Federal Reserve's decision to do nothing new to
prop up growth despite warning Europe's debt crisis could hurt
the U.S. economy.
The euro broke 11-month lows versus the dollar below $1.30
after Rome's auction of five-year debt, with foreign exchange
markets still speculating that more rating downgrades were in
prospect for euro zone governments.
"Uncertainties on the future of the debt crisis remain high
and the market seems to be mainly driven by flight-to-quality
this morning," said Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge
Strategy.
Italy paid a euro era record 6.47 percent on its new
five-year bonds, compared with the previous record of 6.3
percent set in November.
Financial markets have been sliding since the start of the
week as investors came to the conclusion that measures agreed at
last week's EU leaders summit did not go far enough to resolve
the two-year-old debt crisis.
Germany also sold debt, raising 4.2 billion euros at an
auction of two-year bonds at average yields of 0.29 percent,
compared with 0.39 percent at the last such auction. The German
sale drew bids worth 1.4 times the amount on offer, up from 1.1
times at the last auction and the low yields illustrated how
desperate investors are to find a safe haven for their money.
European shares slipped on concerns over the lack of Fed
policy action with the FTSEurofirst 300 index down
about 0.65 percent. The heavyweight banking sector, strongly
exposed to the euro zone crisis, lagged. The STOXX Europe 600
Banking Index fell 0.7 percent.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Wednesday after markets there fell sharply following
the Fed's decision to leave monetary policy unchanged.
The dollar index, which tracks the dollar's value
against a basket of currencies, was off highs but still up
around 0.7 percent at 80.30.
Oil and industrial commodity prices were mostly softer, with
Copper falling to a two-week low, and Brent crude dipping 0.75
per cent to around $108.66 a barrel.
EURO FEARS
Economic data on euro zone industrial production in October
reinforced the view that the region's economy is headed towards
a contraction in the fourth quarter and beyond that into a new
recession.
Output slipped 0.1 percent in October after plunging 2.0
percent month-on-month in September.
"Manufacturers are now very much on the back foot and
finding life extremely challenging as domestic demand is hit by
tighter fiscal policy, squeezed consumer purchasing power, and
heightened euro zone sovereign debt tensions," said Howard
Archer of IHS Global Insight.
The influential Munich-based Ifo Institute said Germany's
economy could lose momentum over the winter and would grow just
0.4 percent next year, as uncertainty over the euro zone crisis
and a global economic slowdown prompts firms to invest less and
weighs on exports.
The latest Ifo forecast was just half the previous estimate
for 2012 growth of 0.8 percent, and reflects a sharp
deterioration in the outlook even for Europe's biggest and most
successful economy over the past few months.
Rising prices, muted wage growth and public sector cuts have
squeezed disposable incomes across Europe. Spain's Inditex SA
, the world's largest clothing retailer and owner of the
popular Zara label, said sales growth eased in the third
quarter.
The number of Britons out of work also rose to its highest
level in more than 17 years in the three months to October,
official data showed.
Meanwhile the region's banks tripled their demand for
European Central Bank-offered dollars at the central bank's
second weekly offering since slashing the cost of borrowing
dollars, making the facility much more attractive to banks and
easing funding woes.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Morris and Silvia Antonioli;
editing by Patrick Graham)