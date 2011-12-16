LONDON Dec 16 World stocks rose on Friday after upbeat U.S. data and corporate results, while concerns over the European banking sector and nervousness about potential ratings downgrades in European sovereign debt underpinned German government bonds.

Italian government bonds rallied just before Italy's government faces a confidence vote in parliament. The vote was called to speed up approval of a 33 billion euro ($43 billion) austerity package intended to restore confidence in the euro zone's third largest economy.

Spanish bonds also rose, although fears Standard & Poor's will downgrade some or all of the 15 euro zone countries it has on review kept investors cautious.

Overall, investors are ending the week on a positive mood thanks to surprising resilience in the U.S. economy as underscored by Thursday's data, coupled with expectations the European Central Bank will ultimately step in to buy bonds of troubled euro zone peripheral countries.

"There's a growing sentiment that the European Central Bank is doing quite a good job and is ready to buy more bonds if needed, preventing stocks from a complete meltdown," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities.

"But at the same time, we have this sword of Damocles of rating downgrades waiting to happen, so it's hard to go long."

The MSCI world equity index rose 0.3 percent, after hitting a three-week low on Thursday. The index is still down nearly 12 percent since January.

European stocks gained 0.4 percent while emerging stocks added 0.9 percent.

European banks, the worst performer this year with losses of 35 percent, managed to rise 1.4 percent even after Fitch Ratings downgraded some major banks on Thursday.

It cut credit ratings of banks including Barclays, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank citing "increased challenges" in financial markets.

U.S. stocks are also set to open higher after Thursday's data showed a fall in U.S. unemployment, a stronger-than-expected rise in regional factory activity and better-than-forecast results from FedEx Corp.

U.S. crude oil was up 0.1 percent at $94.01 a barrel.

The dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of major currencies. The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3034.

Bund futures rose 17 ticks.

Spanish 10-year government bonds jumped, trimming yields by 20 basis points to 5.24 percent and extending gains from the previous day when Spain surprised markets by selling far more than the amount targeted in its last bond sale of the year, albeit at a high cost.

Italian 10-year government bonds also rose, pushing yields 15 basis points lower to 6.85 percent, and two-year yields were down 34 basis points at 5.41 percent.

The rise in Italian and Spanish bonds came despite the threatened credit rating cuts. S&P said on Dec. 5 it could downgrade euro zone sovereigns, including Germany and France, after a review to be concluded following last week's EU summit.

"I wouldn't be at all surprised seeing (sovereign) ratings getting adjusted to the downside," David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank said.

"As soon as we see a level shift for the triple-A's, that probably would not mean much for Bunds at all ... The benchmark status for Bunds is without any question in the euro space." (Editing by Catherine Evans)