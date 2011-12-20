* German Ifo survey boosts European shares
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Dec 20 European shares and the
euro rose on Tuesday on surprisingly good news about the German
economy and a better-than-expected outcome at a Spanish treasury
bill auction, but concerns about the euro zone debt crisis
limited gains.
The Munich-based Ifo think-tank said German business
sentiment rose sharply in December, defying expectations it
would decline and underscoring the resilience of Europe's
biggest economy.
"The business climate in retailing and domestic construction
has improved, said Klaus Abberger, the survey's coordinator.
"At the moment I don't think we (Germany) will fall into
recession again."
The euro was up about 0.6 percent to $1.3080 and away
from Monday's low of around $1.2983. The single currency hit an
11-month low of $1.2944 last week.
"Sentiment remains fragile towards the euro," said Simon
Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon.
"You just need another piece of bad news and the euro will
be nudging closer to its 2011 lows," he said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.5 percent at 962.14 points in choppy trade, following a
4.3 percent slide over the past two weeks. The euro zone's blue
chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.8 percent at
2,221.36 points, following a near 9 percent drop in two weeks.
However, the MSCI world equity index was
around 0.25 percent higher after starting flat.
SPANISH AUCTION LIFTS SENTIMENT
Investor sentiment in the euro zone government debt market
picked up after Spanish short-term financing costs were seen to
fall at an auction of new three- and six-month Treasury bills.
Analysts said part of the reason was that banks were
planning to tap a three-year liquidity offer from the European
Central Bank on Wednesday to pay for the relatively
high-yielding paper.
For the first time the ECB plans to offer banks unlimited
amounts of low-cost, three-year funds against collateral now
defined more broadly, which some hope will encourage buying of
high-yielding Spanish and Italian bonds.
However, with Europe's banks being urged by regulators to
de-risk, raise capital and keep lending to business, others
believe they may be reluctant to invest in sovereign bonds and
instead repay their own debts and boost their balance sheets.
A Reuters poll showed euro zone banks were expected to snap
up 250 billion euros at the tender, although forecasts ranged
from 50 to 450 billion euros, indicating a high degree of
uncertainty.
In other developments aimed at easing the debt crisis, euro
zone ministers agreed on Monday to boost the IMF's resources by
150 billion euros to help tackle the region's two-year old debt
crisis, but it was unclear if the bloc would reach its overall
200 billion euro target after Britain bowed out.
The increase in IMF resources was seen as a vital part of
steps by Europe to prevent the crisis from spinning out of
control given worries that the region's scheduled permanent
bailout fund is too small to handle the debt problems.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi also told the
European Parliament on Monday that the ECB's purchases of
peripheral debt were temporary, disappointing investors who were
hoping for further bond buying that would keep yields stable.
Italian and Spanish bond yields fell on the hopes that banks
will borrow a large amount of three-year funds from the ECB and
buy the higher-yielding bonds issued by the two countries.
Italian 10-year yields fell around 18 basis
points to 6.67 percent, narrowing the differential with
safe-haven German bunds.
Earlier the mood in Asian markets was still risk-averse,
after the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il raised fears
of regional instability, though share markets recovered much of
Monday's losses.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average ended up 0.5 percent,
moving away from Monday's three-week low, while South
Korea's benchmark index outperformed with a 0.7 percent
rise, after plunging as much as 5 percent on news of Kim's
death.
Market players said thin pre-holiday trade may exaggerate
price swings, but further heavy selling was unlikely until there
was another catalyst, such as European sovereign ratings cuts.
In the oil market Brent crude futures rose to around $104.85
a barrel, lifted by the risk of supply being disrupted from
Central Asian oil producer Kazakhstan while sanctions-hit Iran
struggles to maintain production and Libyan output is delayed.
