* ECB loans to banks top expectations
* Euro hit day's low of $1.3040
* European shares loose initial gains
* U.S stocks seen weaker, Oracle eyed
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Dec 21 Early hopes that the near
490 billion euros borrowed by banks from the European Central
Bank at its first-ever offer of three-year loans would ease the
two-year old debt crisis began to fade on Wednesday, sending the
euro and stocks lower.
U.S. stock index futures turned negative as concern set in
that the large take-up highlighted the scale of the pressure
European banks are under.
The ECB had indicated the ultra-cheap, long-term loans were
designed to boost trust in banks, free up money markets and
tempt banks to buy Italian and Spanish debt.
"Certainly this will help ease liquidity, as will last
month's coordinated central bank action on dollar swaps, but it
also highlights the gravity of the situation in the euro zone -
so don't expect sustained euro gains," said Richard Driver,
currency analyst for Caxton FX.
Traders polled by Reuters just hours before the operation
expected the ECB to allot 310 billion euros, up from a forecast
of 250 billion euros in a poll on Monday.
"The number (489 billion euros) beats the previous record of
442 billion euros (the ECB allotted) in June 2009," said
Christian Schulz, senior economist at Berenberg Bank.
"It is highly unlikely now that banks in the euro zone will
go bust because of a liquidity shortage."
MARKETS RALLY LIMITED
The euro hit the day's low against the dollar of $1.3040,
reversing an earlier rise of nearly one percent to the day's of
$1.3199 immediately after the tender's outcome became known, and
is now in sight of an 11-month low of $1.2945.
The ECB loans added some initial fuel to the rally in
European stocks, lifting the key FTSEurofirst 300 index
of leading shares by around 0.8 percent on the day, but this
also has turned around with the index some 0.4 percent lower.
In the U.S. futures prices for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones
industrial average futures and the Nasdaq 100 all fell after
initally pointing to a higher open on Wall Street. The focus
there is expected to be on Oracle Corp, which posted
after the bell earnings on Tuesday that fell short of Wall
Street's forecasts for the first time in a decade.
Italian and Spanish government bond yields snapped an
eight-session falling trend after the tender results, with
market players booking profits as doubts crept in about whether
the cash would be used to buy bonds from such debt-laden states.
Italian bond yields were 29 basis points
higher at 6.92 percent, with Spanish yields 10 bps
higher at 5.23 percent, after both had fallen almost 100 basis
points in the last week and a half.
German government bonds and U.S. Treasuries were little
changed in thin market conditions.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $29 billion in
seven-year notes at 1800 GMT. It saw firm demand at its $35
billion sale of new five-year notes on Tuesday, the second-last
coupon auction of the year.
ECONOMIC DATA CLOUDS
Italy's outlook was hurt by data showing the economy had
contracted by 0.2 percent in the third quarter compared to the
previous three months due to a slump in domestic demand. The
negative GDP number put the country on track for what analysts
expect will be a prolonged recession.
"We expect this trend to continue in the fourth quarter,
when there will be an even sharper contraction, and also in
2012," said Vladimir Pillonca economist at Societe Generale.
The gloomier economic outlook also spread to the UK, where
British consumer morale hit its lowest in almost three years in
December as households' became much more pessimistic on the
outlook for the next 12 months, a survey from researchers GfK
NOP showed.
Gold, which rose to a one-week high on Wednesday on the
encouraging economic data from the United States and Germany,
eased back to be little changed at $1,623.60 an ounce.
Brent crude oil prices rose to around $107 a barrel after
posting the biggest one-day percentage rise since mid-October on
Tuesday to settle up by $3.09.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)