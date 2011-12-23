* U.S. Durable Goods Orders jump in Nov.
* Personal income growth in U.S. weak
* U.S. stock futures pare gains
* Euro steady but down on year
* ECB loans eases pressures on banks
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Dec 23 A sharp rise in new orders
for U.S. manufactured goods in November was offset by weak
personal income growth to temper the growth hopes for the giant
American economy that had boosted European stocks and supported
the euro on Friday.
U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Friday after the
mixed data but in the holiday-thinned markets any market moves
are likely to prove short-lived with concerns about the euro
zone debt crisis undiminished.
U.S. durable goods orders jumped 3.8 percent in November
after being flat in October, the Commerce Department said.
Economists had forecast orders rising 2 percent from a
previously reported 0.5 percent fall.
"We saw some positive momentum in manufacturing but it's a
mixed bag. Some industries are doing better than others," said
Scott Brown, chief economist at financial advisors Raymond
James.
U.S. consumer spending rose less than expected in November
as tepid income growth put a squeeze on households, a
government report showed.
Canada's economy also stalled in October after four
consecutive month-on-month increases, a sign the country is
feeling the effect of increasing global uncertainty, Statistics
Canada data indicated showed.
"The data flows today are unambiguously disappointing
globally. That's not a good way to start the Christmas season,"
said Eric Lascelles, chief economist at RBC Global Asset
Management in Toronto.
The single currency gave up the day's gains after the U.S.
data was released to be little changed at around $1.3050,
holding above a recent 11-month low of $1.2945. It is
however down around 2.1 percent on the year.
MSCI's world equity index gained around 0.4 percent since
the data was published, but remains on track for
a fall of about 12 percent in 2011.
European stocks rose to their highest in two weeks with the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index gaining around 0.8
percent in thin volumes.
Banks gained ground, extending a recent rally helped by the
European Central Bank providing cheap liquidity with the STOXX
Europe 600 Banking Index up 0.45 on the day although the
index is down more than 32 percent in 2011, with several banks
suffering writedowns on exposure to euro zone peripheral debt.
ECB FUNDING BOOST SOOTHES
Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates dropped as banks
hoovered up almost half a trillion euros from the European
Central Bank's first-ever injection of three-year loans.
The ECB's mid-week provision of 490 billion euros of the
cheap longer-term cash to over 500 of the region's banks - the
largest ever amount of liquidity pumped into the financial
system - was expected to ease the impact of a wave of capital
outflows by U.S. money market funds.
However, banks still appear to be reluctant to lend to each
other, with use of the European Central Bank's overnight deposit
facility reaching a new record high for the year on Thursday.
Outgoing ECB executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi also
suggested in comments in the Financial Times on Friday that the
central bank should consider launching a U.S.-style asset
purchase programme if economic conditions change across the
17-country region.
Bini Smaghi told the Financial Times that, if required, "I
would see no reason why such an instrument tailor-made for
specific characteristics of the euro area should not be used."
His comments are the strongest indication yet that the
central bank could expand its policy tools to prevent a possibly
disastrous economic slump in continental Europe, although Bini
Smaghi himself steps down at the end of December.
Meanwhile, fellow ECB Executive Board member Juergen Stark,
whose is also leaving at the end of the month, was quoted as
saying that Europe should not use the International Monetary
Fund to get around the ban on central banks financing
governments and that current plans might breach that
principle.
Yields on Italian 10-year bonds were steady at
6.92 percent, back within a whisker of the 7 percent mark seen
as unsustainably high over the long-term, with the Spanish
equivalent 3 basis points lower at 5.39 percent.
Unsurprisingly, in 2011 Italian bonds have been one
of the worst performers, posting losses of 5.65 percent overall
with longer-dated paper losing almost 11 percent.
The rosier picture painted by the U.S. data also supported
commodities, with copper - sensitive to expectations of
industrial demand - rising about 1.3 percent to $7,641 a tonne,
on course for its first weekly gain in three weeks.
