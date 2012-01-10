* European stocks gain on U.S. earnings hopes
* Euro inches up as economy fears ease a notch
* Austrian debt sale soothes nerves
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Jan 10 Hopes for U.S. corporate
results lifted global stocks on Tuesday and signs the
debt-scarred euro zone economy might be less fragile than feared
kept the shared currency clear of recent lows.
U.S. index futures pointed to a stronger open on Wall Street
after stocks finished slightly higher in the previous session.
The contrasting fortunes of U.S. and European markets were
highlighted by a profit warning from Europe's biggest consumer
electronics maker Philips of soft fourth quarter
profits due to weakness in its home region.
But European shares took heart from a positive outlook
overnight for global demand from U.S. aluminum giant Alcoa
to rise steadily from the start.
Nervous currency markets stayed focused on the outlook for
the euro zone economy, government debt sales and how the
region's banks will raise much needed capital to repair their
balance sheets.
The euro rose to hold above 16-month lows hit on Monday,
underpinned by a solid Austrian bond sale little influenced by
the country's heavy exposure to Hungary and by data showing a
surprise jump in French industrial output in November.
"Recent developments seem to suggest that activity in the
biggest EMU countries is not on the verge of a full-blown
collapse," Annalisa Piazza, economist at Newedge strategy, said.
The key FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index was up 1.7
percent at 1,025.82 points, with gains led by mining stocks,
while the global MSCI world equity index added
nearly 1.0 percent, helped by earlier gains in Asian markets.
The positive sentiment from Alcoa spread to the European
STOXX Oil & Gas index, which hit a 10-month high and
extended a rally that began at the start of the year, to be up
1.1 percent on the day at 352.4 points.
"A good start to the earnings season; it shows the demand
outlook is not so bad and we could get more positive surprises,"
Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist and head of research at Brewin
Dolphin Securities, said.
EURO STILL VULNERABLE
The euro was up 0.3 percent to its high for the day
at $1.2810 and firmly above Monday's low of $1.2666 hit, due
mainly to traders buying back the currency to square their
positions after recent heavy selling.
The single currency could come under renewed pressure before
bond auctions on Thursday and Friday from Spain and Italy, the
two major euro zone economies most exposed to the debt crisis.
"It's still a weak and vulnerable euro going forward, with
no sign of a quick solution to the debt problems in the euro
zone," Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen said.
Attention centred on France, where the central bank said
growth had stalled in the fourth quarter of 2011 in the euro
zone's second-biggest economy, although its measure of industry
activity and sentiment picked up very slightly in December.
French industrial production also rose 1.1 percent in
November, bucking expectations for no growth.
Earlier, data showed China's exports and imports grew at
their slowest pace in more than two years in December. The
figures fuelled expectations of more policy action from Beijing
to support the world's second biggest economy, and most Asian
markets gained on Tuesday.
BANKS AND DEBT WOES
But debt concerns are never far away and while German
government bonds slipped as the equity market gained,
any weakness was expected to be capped by growing concerns about
Greece, where the debt crisis began more than two years ago.
Germany and France warned on Monday that Greece, whose
economy is deep in recession, will get no more bailout funds
until it agrees a deal with private bondholders to avert a
potential default.
Meanwhile Austria easily sold 1.3 billion euros of 10-year
bonds despite fears about its banks' exposure to neighbouring
Hungary, which is locked in a dispute with the IMF over
international aid.
Worries about the health of euro zone banks were also
highlighted by another record high in overnight deposits held at
the European Central Bank by commercial lenders, scared of
lending to each other.
The banks are awash with cash after taking an unprecedented
489 billion euros in the ECB's first-ever three-year liquidity
operation late last month.
Later the U.S. Treasury Department will sell $32 billion in
three-year notes. With the Federal Reserve having
anchored short-term rates with a pledge to keep them near zero
at least through the middle of 2013, the market is seen as
unlikely to have much trouble absorbing the fresh supply.
The Treasury will also sell 10-year notes and 30-year bonds
this week.
(Additional reporting by Joanne Frearson and Jessica Mortimer;
Editing by John Stonestreet/Ruth Pitchford)