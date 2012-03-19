* World stocks near 8-month high; European shares edge lower
* Oil down but Iran worries support prices
* Yen off 5-month low vs euro; dollar broadly steady
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, March 19 A rally in world share markets
paused near eight-month highs on Monday while the low-yielding
yen climbed off an earlier five-month low against the euro as
investors awaited more evidence of an economic recovery before
extending last week's gains further.
European banking stocks were the top losers after an auction
to determine insurance payouts on Greek sovereign bonds showed
investors fear for the country's financial future even after a
debt restructuring and aid packages.. Lingering
concerns that Portugal may need to restructure its debt also
kept investors cautious.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street, which had their best week in three months last week
after the Federal reserve gave a positive outlook for the U.S.
economy.
This in turn scaled back expectations the Fed would conduct
a new round of monetary policy easing, supporting the dollar
broadly.
The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies on
Monday. Oil prices, seen as the big risk to the global economic
outlook, dipped towards $125 a barrel after gaining $3 on Friday
but no new catalysts emerged to further boost risk appetite and
push stocks higher.
"We think the (equity) rally has a bit more legs yet but
there's no doubt that it is not going to get there in a straight
line," Barclays Wealth Equity Strategist William Hobbs said.
Hobbs singled out the healthy state of many corporate
balance sheets as a key factor supporting riskier assets.
"We still think the prospects for earnings growth are
reasonable. Alongside this, stock markets are very inexpensive
still ... and also central banks are likely to remain helpful
for a while yet."
The MSCI world equity index was largely flat
at 335.98, marking a rise of over 12 percent for the year so
far.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of top European shares was
down 0.2 percent, while emerging stocks lost 0.3
percent.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at around $1.3164,
while the dollar was steady against a basket of major
currencies.
German 10-year yields were last 5.2 basis
points lower on the day at 2.01 percent while 10-year U.S.
Treasury yields fell 3 basis points to 2.27 percent.
Selling pressure on German Bunds could resume if flash euro
zone manufacturing and service surveys due on Thursday show
signs that the bloc's economy was keeping pace with the United
States.
The political environment in Europe leading up to
forthcoming French and Greek elections, as well as high oil
prices and concerns about the strength of growth in Asia are all
lingering uncertainties weighing on sentiment in global markets.
While Brent crude dropped around half a percent to $125.22 a
barrel on Monday after higher output from top exporter
Saudi Arabia and plans by Iraq to expand its export routes.
However, the price remains high, posing a big risk factor to
the brighter global economic outlook with tougher Western
sanctions against Iran for its nuclear programme due to come
into effect on July 1, potentially disrupting Middle East
supplies.
"It's a question of whether other producers can handle a
significant supply disruption," said Ric Spooner, chief market
analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.