* European shares fall one percent
* Wall St seen opening lower after S&P 500 nears record
* Euro edges down; Treasury yields underpin dollar
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, March 20 The euro dipped to just below
recent highs and European stocks fell on Tuesday amid concern
about the scale of China's growth slowdown, while investors eyed
crucial talks between Italy's government and unions on labour
reforms.
U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a weaker start on
Wall street ahead of new data on the housing market, and after
the S&P 500 advanced for a third straight session to
within 10 percent of its all-time closing high.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti is meeting union bosses
in Rome to reach a deal on reforming labour laws, seen as
crucial to government efforts to revive the debt-laden economy
in which factory output has fallen sharply.
Before the meeting, equity investors were trimming positions
for a second day after a rally to an eight-month peak last week
on signs of a recovery in the giant U.S. economy and after big
improvements in corporate balance sheets.
U.S. data on new building permits and housing starts could
give the market a fresh boost if it shows signs of a recovery.
"Strategically, I am bullish on equities," said Neil Dwane,
chief investment officer for Europe at Allianz Global
Investors/RCM. "The thing is that they have rallied quite a long
way, so it's harder to be as confident when you think: have we
solved any of the economic issues?"
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 was down one percent at
1,094.40 points after snapping a four-session winning streak on
Monday that saw it touch levels last seen in July.
Traders' growing nervousness about the outlook could be seen
in the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, a key gauge of
sentiment, which jumped 9.1 percent after three days of falls.
The higher the volatility index, the lower the investor appetite
to take on more risk.
RECOVERY HOPES IN THE BALANCE
Meanwhile U.S. Treasury yields, which have risen sharply in
the past week on the improved U.S. economic outlook and reduced
expectations of further monetary easing in the near term, also
dipped on Tuesday but the fall was expected to be short lived.
"I think that movement (in U.S. Treasury yields)...is
definitely a confirmation that the market is switching much more
in terms of its mentality towards a recovery mentality," Graham
Neilson, chief investment strategist at Cairn Capital, said.
"I think yields are going to go higher from here as well."
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, which moves inversely to
price, stood at 2.35 percent after rising as high as 2.392
percent on Monday, its highest level since late
October.
Higher Treasury yields and concerns over the impact of
China's economic slowdown on the world economy have helped lift
the dollar against a basket of currencies. The dollar index
was up 0.4 percent to 79.77.
The euro dipped 0.35 percent to just under $1.32, over half
a cent below one-week highs.
German government bond yields followed
Treasuries and dipped slightly as investors were lured back into
the market after 10-year yields broke last week above 2 percent,
the upper end of the year's trading range to that point.
Among the weaker euro zone economies, Italian bonds rose on
wariness about the labour talks, and 10-year yields were last up
4.2 basis points at 4.88 percent.
The equivalent Spanish yield was up 5 basis
points at 5.22 percent after ratings agency Moody's said Spain's
fiscal outlook remained challenging despite recently softened
deficit targets.
Commodities were broadly weaker, with base and precious
metals both edging down after the worries about a sharp slowdown
in China grew when BHP Billiton, the world's biggest
miner, noted signs of "flattening" iron ore demand there.
Earlier this month China cut its 2012 growth target to an
eight-year low of 7.5 percent, fuelling caution about demand for
natural resources and heightening fears the euro zone crisis
would hit global growth.
Brent crude fell towards $124 a barrel on Tuesday as signs
of increased supply from Saudi Arabia and a return to pre-war
exports from Libya added to the selling pressure on the market.
Gold lost about 0.6 percent on the day to $1,649.24
an ounce, snapping a three-session advance.
(Additional reporting by Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Tim Pearce)