LONDON, March 27 World stocks closed in on a
2012 high on Tuesday, lifted by a belief that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will continue supporting economic growth with
ultra-loose monetary policy.
MSCI's main global stock index was up half a percent
. European shares gained 0.4 percent higher,
while Japan's Nikkei closed up 2.4 percent at its
highest level since the devastating March 2011 earthquake and
tsunami.
The dollar traded near a one-month low against a basket of
currencies.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke delivered a relatively cautious
outlook for the U.S. economy on Tuesday. While he did not hint
at a third round of bond purchases, he made clear the Fed is in
no rush to reverse course after responding aggressively to a
deep recession.
"Investors seem fairly confident that the Q1 equity rally is
set to continue," Barclays said in a note, citing a client
survey that found 80 percent believed equities to be fairly- or
under-valued.
The euro was flat at $1.3341.
Concerns the euro zone debt crisis could flare up again -
focused on Spain's tough budget targets - boosted safe-haven
German government bonds. June Bund futures were 41
ticks higher at 137.17, with 10-year yields 5
basis points lower at 1.90 percent.
(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by John Stonestreet)