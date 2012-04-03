* European stocks dip in morning trade
* Brent slips below $125 a barrel
* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.76 pct, Nikkei fall on firmer yen
PARIS, April 3 European shares and Brent crude
oil prices dipped in early trade on Tuesday following recent
sharp gains, as investors sought further signs of improvement in
the global economy before chasing risky assets higher.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.1 percent at 1,083.96 points at 0725 GMT, following a
2.4 percent rise in two sessions.
Brent slipped below $125 a barrel, reversing a small
portion of Monday's gains made on the back of
stronger-than-expected U.S. data and the prospect of tighter
crude supplies from the North Sea.
"There was some relief from yesterday's U.S. manufacturing
data, that the country is still showing signs of growth," Koen
De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities in Brussels, said.
"But I think the market has come too far too fast and in
Europe there are still too many problems, austerity is
everywhere and it will be very difficult to get out of the debt
spiral."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.75 percent on Tuesday, while Japan's
Nikkei share average fell 0.6 percent, although it
managed to remain above 10,000, as the yen rose to a three-week
high against the dollar, triggering a bout of profit taking on
shares of blue-chip exporters.
The Australian dollar came under renewed pressure on Tuesday
after the country's central bank left the door wide open for a
rate cut in May, sparking a rise in bond futures.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; editing by Patrick Graham)