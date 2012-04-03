* Europe shares flat, global index up 0.14 pct
* Brent crude dips below $125 a barrel after strong gains
* Nikkei fall 0.6 pct as yen hits 3-week high
* Copper rises to near two-month high
* U.S. FOMC minutes eyed
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, April 3 World stocks rose for the third
straight day on Tuesday and copper hit its highest level in
nearly two months as investors' appetite for risky assets
improved following solid U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data.
The MSCI world equity index was up 0.1
percent at 0843 GMT, adding to a 1.5 percent surge in two
sessions. But European stocks were slightly down, with
Spanish shares falling 0.7 percent on concerns over the
country's finances.
"The mood is improving in the United States, but in Europe
the temptation to book profits on stocks is high after the
recent strong gains as doubts remain, particularly over Spain
and Italy," Agilis Gestion fund manager Arnaud Scarpaci said.
"People are switching to more defensive stocks, such as
pharmas, while appetite for oil-related shares is also growing
with oil prices on the rise."
Doubts over the pace of global economic growth and a
conviction that the euro zone's debt crisis is far from solved
have given pause to a robust rally for stock markets at the
start of this year.
Investors were waiting for the minutes from the U.S. Federal
Open Market Committee meeting of March 13, due later on Tuesday,
seeking clues on a potential new wave of quantitative easing.
Recent comments from Federal Reserve policymakers suggest a
high threshold for further Fed easing may be set and that they
probably want to see a marked deterioration in the recovery
before they would support another round of monetary stimulus.
Brent slipped below $125 a barrel, reversing a small
portion of Monday's gains made on the back of
stronger-than-expected U.S. data and the prospect of tighter
crude supplies from the North Sea.
Japan's Nikkei share average fell 0.6 percent,
although it managed to remain above 10,000, as the yen rose to a
three-week high against the dollar, triggering a bout of profit
taking on shares of blue-chip exporters.
The yen was boosted by a raft of stop-loss buying that
kicked in after investors reduced massive short positions built
in recent weeks, though the broad trend for a weakening Japanese
currency remained intact.
"The yen has strengthened technically after this move, and
while its long-term weakening trend remains intact we may see
further correction on the dollar rally over the next few weeks,"
said Teppei Ino, a currency strategist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.
BUNDS DIP AHEAD OF ECB MEETING
The Australian dollar came under renewed pressure on Tuesday
after the country's central bank left the door wide open for a
rate cut in May, causing bond futures to rise.
German government bonds dipped on Tuesday, but the losses
were seen limited by a weaker euro zone outlook.
Investors expect European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi to acknowledge the relative weakness of the bloc's
economy in comments after Wednesday's interest rate-setting
meeting and suggest a wait-and-see attitude.
"Bunds are poor value. The global economy is not in such a
bad state as people feared," RIA Capital Markets bond strategist
Nick Stamenkovic said.
Ten-year German government bonds last yielded
1.825 percent, 2.2 basis points higher on the day.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by Marius
Zaharia in London; Editing by Angus MacSwan)