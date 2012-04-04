* World stocks down 1 pct; euro down vs dollar, yen
* Both extend falls after weak Spanish debt auction
* ECB keeps rates on hold, Draghi comments eyed
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, April 4 Stocks and the euro fell on
Wednesday after policymakers in the United States dimmed hopes
of fresh asset-buying, underlining its divergence from a Europe
facing recession and firmly back in crisis-fighting mode after a
weak Spanish bond sale.
Spain, firmly at the sharp end of the euro zone crisis,
raised less debt than hoped at rising yields, focusing market
attention on a European Central Bank that, as widely expected,
held the region's borrowing costs at record lows.
ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference from 1230 GMT
will be eyed for clues as to future monetary policy, with a
fresh batch of weak data suggesting any tightening is unlikely.
Sagging orders kept euro zone businesses in the doldrums in
March, probably pushing the region into a mild recession, Markit
data suggested on Wednesday, while euro zone retail sales data
also weakened.
By 1207 GMT, European shares and world stocks
were both down around 1 percent, while emerging
market shares were 1.3 percent lower. U.S. stock index
futures all pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street.
"There is still the risk of a double-dip recession in
Europe. It's not clear where the engine of growth overall will
come from in the euro zone and there are still some big picture
risks out there," Philip Poole, global head of macro investment
strategy at HSBC Global Asset Management, said.
"The performance of European equities will be much more
data-dependent and that data over the past month or so has been
disappointing."
The euro extended early falls to trade down 0.6 percent
against the dollar and 1.2 percent against the yen
. The greenback climbed 0.3 percent against a
basket of currencies.
Both stocks and the euro were pushed to session lows by the
Spanish auction, while bond investors moved back into safe-haven
debt with Bund futures rising 28 ticks to 138.56.
U.S. Treasuries were steady at higher levels after U.S.
employers created 209,000 new private sector jobs in March, ADP
data showed, slightly above forecasts.
The Spanish auction result "suggests investors remain very
cautious towards Spanish bonds at the moment," said Nick
Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
In the face of a flurry of improved economic data from
across the Atlantic, overnight minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserves's March meet showed less support for more quantitative
easing (QE) or bond-buying.
The news continued to underpin the lion's share of losses in
both stocks and the euro by midday.
"The market is moving on reduced probability of further QE
in the near-term and that's helping to support the U.S. dollar
across the board," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
"The euro is likely to adjust lower on the back of the euro
zone economy underperforming which will require the ECB to run a
loose policy stance. There could potentially be a slightly more
dovish stance from the ECB today and that contrast with the Fed
will provide euro/dollar with some downward momentum."
DEBT CONCERNS
A T-bill sale in Portugal met with better demand than the
auction in Madrid, though the shorter-term nature of the debt
meant its wider market impact was muted. {ID:nS8E7MB006]
Following the twin auctions, yields on Spanish benchmark
10-year debt rose, and Spanish 5-year credit
default swaps extended their early rise after the auction to be
up at around 460 basis points.
On Tuesday, Spain, which recently announced fresh budget
cuts as it slides back into recession, said its debt level is on
course to reach a 22-year high.
Spain's large service sector continued to contract in March,
albeit at a slower pace, data on Wednesday showed, propelling
the euro zone laggard towards a technical recession, after its
economy contracted in the last quarter of 2011.
Commodities fell broadly on the Fed comments and by early
afternoon, Brent crude oil, the European benchmark, was down 0.5
percent at just over $124 a barrel, while extended early
falls to trade around $1,624 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolai da Costa, Nia Williams and
David Brett. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt, John Stonestreet)