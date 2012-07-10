* European shares higher on deal to help Spain
* Euro off two-year lows but seen vulnerable
* Weak Chinese import data sends oil lower
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, July 10 World shares inched up on
Tuesday after euro zone finance ministers made limited progress
on measures to help embattled Spain, but evidence of a sharp
slowdown in China sent oil and industrial commodities lower.
U.S. stocks were poised to open higher as risk assets were
supported by hopes Germany's top court would ultimately approve
the European Union's new permanent bailout fund, paving the way
for its funds to be used more flexibly to ease the crisis.
The Constitutional Court has begun a hearing into whether
the fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), and
planned changes to the region's budget rules are compatible with
German law but no final decision was likely on Tuesday.
"Very little is expected to come out of the various meetings
or constitutional court," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX
strategy at Morgan Stanley.
The euro steadied near a two-year low against the dollar at
$1.2319 but hit a five-week low versus the Japanese yen
of 97.32 yen.
Sentiment was stronger in equity markets after an all-night
meeting of euro area finance chiefs agreed a deal which will
release 30 billion euros ($36.9 billion) of bailout funds for
Spain's troubled lenders by the end of July.
The euro zone ministers also decided to grant Spain an extra
year, until 2014, to reach its deficit reduction target but made
no apparent progress on how the bloc's new rescue fund, the ESM,
will be used to help lower Madrid's elevated borrowing costs.
Gains in bank shares after the deal lifted the FTSE
Eurofirst 300 index of top European shares by 1.2
percent to 1042.45, but volumes were less than a third of their
90-day average.
The MSCI world equity index ended four
straight days of losses to be up 0.3 percent at 310.37 points.
BOND PRESSURES EASE
Spanish and Italian government bond yields dipped on the
help given to Spain and hopes the German court will give its
blessing to efforts to use euro zone rescue funds to ease the
pressure in debt markets.
Spain's 10-year bond yields were 16 basis
points lower at 6.9 percent, while their Italian equivalents
fell 13 bps to 5.97 percent.
The euro finance chiefs plan to reconvene in Brussels on
July 20 to finalise their latest agreement, having first
obtained the approval of their governments or parliaments.
"I think we have a long ways to go before we reach the stage
at which policymakers will be ready to act, particularly as it
relates to potential bond purchases in the secondary market,"
said Todd Elmer, currency strategist for Citi.
CHINA WORRIES
Meanwhile the world's second largest economy, China, sharply
curtailed its levels of imports in June in further evidence that
Europe's three-year-long debt crisis is dragging down economic
activity around the world.
Demand for Chinese goods in June was also below its usual
pace in part because the U.S. economy has not fully recovered, a
top Chinese customs official said.
Annual import growth was 6.3 percent in June, far short of
the 12.7 percent forecast by economists and the 12.7 percent
achieved in May. China's crude oil imports for June plunged to
their lowest levels of the year from a record high in May.
The lacklustre trade numbers came a day after data showed
inflation in China eased further in June, giving room to the
central bank to loosen its monetary policy to stimulate growth
without stoking upward price pressures.
Recent comments from central bankers have raised hopes for
stimulus. Three top U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers called for
more quantitative easing, while European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said the bank may cut interest rates again if
economic data supported the move.
But commodity investors were reluctant to take sizeable
positions in either direction ahead of Friday's release of
China's second-quarter gross domestic product figures, which
could show the slowest growth in at least three years.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed
0.7 percent to $7,508 per tonne at one point before recovering
to be unchanged at $7,560.
Brent crude oil was off 81 cents to $99.51 a barrel,
while U.S. crude to $85.76 a barrel after the data with
worries over supply disruptions also easing as a labour strike
in Norway's oil industry ended.
Gold prices edged down as the nervousness about global
economic growth saw investors turn towards the dollar for
safety.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent on the day at $1,593.14
an ounce while the U.S. gold futures contract for August
delivery was up 0.3 percent to $1,593.60.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
