* Euro hit 3-1/2 year low against sterling, weak vs dollar
* World shares lower, eyeing stimulus hints
* German debt prices gain on safe haven flows
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, July 16 The worsening outlook for the
world economy and uncertainty over Europe's bailout plans
pushed the euro to a 3-1/2 year low against sterling and drove
safe-haven German bond prices higher on Monday.
U.S equities were also poised to open lower after a gloomy
start to the second quarter earnings season although investors
were cautious ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's two-day congressional testimony beginning Tuesday.
They are waiting to see if he hints at new monetary policy
steps to support the U.S. economy after central banks from
Europe, China and Brazil earlier this month cut interest rates
to bolster fragile growth.
An index of U.S. sentiment on Friday pointed to a slowdown
in consumer spending and June jobs data disappointed earlier in
the month, adding to evidence that the U.S. recovery is slowing.
"2012 is turning out to be a slightly worse year for the
U.S., for China and for Europe," said Sarah Hewin, senior
economist at Standard Chartered in London.
"We're seeing the three large regions of the (global)
economy all experiencing below potential growth and, in the case
of Europe, we think we'll see a recession for the year as a
whole," she said.
EUROPE DOUBTS
The euro was broadly weaker on fears that further delays to
the mobilisation of bailout funds to troubled debtor states
could hurt efforts to tackle the region's debt crisis.
Europe's common currency was down 0.5 percent against
the dollar at $1.2190, and fell to a six-week low versus the
Japanese yen of 96.10 yen. It hit a 3-1/2 year low against
sterling of 78.44 pence.
Financial markets had been expecting a quick ruling from
Germany's Constitutional Court on whether the euro zone's
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), is
compatible with German law but the court said on Monday the
verdict would not come until Sept. 12.
"This adds to the uncertainty about the ability of the euro
zone officials to respond adequately to any potential further
deterioration of the debt crisis," said Valentin Marinov,
Director of FX Strategy at CitiFX.
The euro was also hurt by a report suggesting a change in
the European Central Bank's stance on how some bondholders could
be treated under Spain's bank bailout.
The Wall Street Journal said ECB President Mario Draghi
advocated imposing losses on holders of senior bonds issued by
the worst hit Spanish savings banks.
The ECB declined to comment on the report, which also said
finance ministers rejected the advice due to concerns financial
markets would react badly to such a decision.
The final terms of the 100 billion Spanish bank bailout
package are expected to be agreed by euro zone finance ministers
this Friday, while the German parliament votes on whether to
approve the deal on Thursday.
German debt, which has been a shelter from the rise in
yields on Spanish and Italian bonds, extended a week of gains on
Monday with confidence the bank bailout would resolve the
problems facing Spain beginning to ebb.
Germany's 10-year bond was yielding around
1.24 percent, down 1.5 basis points, while Spanish 10-year bond
yields were 11 basis points higher at 6.77
percent. Equivalent Italian bonds IT10YT=-TWEB gained 7 basis
points to yield just over 6.0 percent.
STIMULUS DRIVE
The MSCI world equity index was fractionally
lower at 309.27 points despite Asian shares having posted a
stronger session after gross domestic product data on Friday
suggested China may not face an economic hard landing.
Benchmark emerging stocks were steady after a
strong recovery on Friday, but were trading more than 1 percent
above two-week lows set last week.
European shares were little changed in a choppy trading
session with investors reluctant to push the market higher after
six weeks of gains leaving the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index
of top European shares virtually flat at 1042.71 points.
Brent oil gained after China's Premier Wen Jiabao said the
government would step up efforts to boost the economy.
"It is a combination of two factors -- China's growth coming
in line with expectations and hopes for more measures to boost
the economy," said Ben Le Brun, a markets analyst at
OptionsXpress.
Brent futures were up 15 cents to $102.55 a barrel,
although U.S. oil was down 38 cents to $86.72 a barrel.
Gold prices were easier in line with the weaker euro and
equity markets as investors awaited Bernanke's semi-annual
monetary policy report.
The precious metal slipped towards $1,580 an ounce,
surrendering the gains it made on Friday when it put in its best
one-day performance in more than a week.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Anna
Willard)