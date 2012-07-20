* European shares slip back from four-month highs
By Mike Peacock
LONDON, July 20 European shares slid from
four-month highs and Spain's borrowing costs climbed back above
their 7 percent pain threshold on Friday after one of its
heavily indebted regions called for aid.
Euro zone finance ministers formally agreed a memorandum of
understanding which will allow Madrid to borrow up to 100
billion euros to recapitalise its banks. But the euro and
European stocks extended losses after the Valencia region said
it would seek central government help to repay debt.
Oil prices also eased after hitting an eight-week peak on
supply concerns linked to rising Middle East tension, but the
rally in soft commodities, which has seen corn and soybean
prices soar to record highs, showed no signs of abating.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.9 percent at 1,055 by 1200 GMT. It closed at its
highest level since early April on Thursday, helped by a robust
start to the second quarter company earnings season.
In stark contrast, investors are now paying for the
privilege of holding shorter-dated government debt of perceived
safe havens such as Germany and France, suggesting a high degree
of nervousness about the euro zone debt crisis.
Something may have to give, although underpinning stock
markets at least is the belief that the gloomier the economic
horizon, the more likely it is central banks will ride to the
rescue with all guns blazing.
"I do see profit-taking coming in sooner rather than later.
I don't see how the UK and European markets can keep ignoring
Spanish bond yields at above 7 percent," JN Financial senior
trader Adrian Redmond said of the rally that has seen leading
European shares climb more than 3 percent in little over a week.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.6 percent and
Dow Jones futures down 0.5 percent.
The bank bailout deal did not support Spanish bonds, with
10-year debt yields pushing above an unsustainably high 7.0
percent. The country has set aside funds to help
its heavily indebted regions but it will put further pressure on
its campaign to convince markets it can put its finances right.
"To me it's only a matter of time before it goes for the
full bailout," a bond trader in London said.
The MSCI world equity index slipped 0.5
percent and the euro fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to a
session low $1.2195, staying just above a two-year low of
$1.2162.
"(Valencia) was clearly the catalyst. I'm slightly surprised
the market has reacted as violently as it has, but I think
that's a reflection of broader negative sentiment," said Adam
Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
The single currency dropped to record lows versus the
Canadian and Australian dollars.
RECORD GRAIN
Grain prices pushed to record highs as scattered rains in
the U.S. Midwest did little to douse fears that the worst
drought in half a century will not end soon, giving no relief to
worries around the world about higher food prices.
U.S. new-crop corn rose on Friday, taking its rally to more
than 55 percent in five weeks, as crops continued to wilt under
searing Midwest heat.
Brent crude slipped 1.5 percent to $106.25 a barrel after a
near 18 percent surge in four weeks prompted some selling.
Oil hit an eight-week high on Thursday as escalating
fighting in Syria, the bombing of a bus carrying Israeli
tourists in Bulgaria and disruptions in output in the North Sea
stoked supply fears. A strengthening of the dollar after
a recent slide is also weighing on crude futures.
Gold eased below $1,580 per ounce, dragged lower by a weaker
euro and stock markets, pushing it towards a weekly drop as
investors reined in expectations for new measures to stimulate
the U.S. economy.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams, Richard Hubbard, Colin
Packham, Masayuki Kitano, Rujun Shen, Manash Goswami and William
James. Editing by Susan Fenton, John Stonestreet)