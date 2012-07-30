* European shares rally as ECB, Fed prepare to meet this
NEW YORK, July 30 Global stocks rose on Monday
on expectations of stimulus measures by the European Central
Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve this week to support
struggling economies, but the euro slipped against the U.S.
dollar.
U.S. stocks opened a tad higher following last week's sharp
gains that pushed the benchmark S&P 500 to its highest close
since May 3, while European shares rallied.
Inflows into safe-haven German government bonds slowed,
keeping prices close to three-week lows after ECB President
Mario Draghi said the central bank would do whatever it takes to
preserve the euro, a message echoed by the leaders of Germany
and France.
The rhetoric raised expectations that the ECB could take
bold measures to lower Italian and Spanish borrowing costs that
would also support riskier assets. Italy's benchmark 10-year
borrowing costs eased below 6 percent.
"Certainly everyone thinks that Europe is going to come out
with this big bazooka, and they also think the Fed will launch,
so therefore the market is going to stay up here," said Ken
Polcari, managing director, ICAP Equities in New York.
However, other investors doubt ECB policymakers will deliver
in line with market expectations when they meet on Thursday, and
this kept the euro lower and checked gains in commodities.
The U.S. central bank also holds a policy meeting on Tuesday
and Wednesday. Speculation is growing that the Fed will do more
to bolster the recovery after data showed U.S. second-quarter
gross domestic product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual rate,
the weakest pace of growth since the third quarter of 2011.
The MSCI world equity index was up 0.4
percent, extending gains for a third straight day and reaching
levels last seen in early July. The FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top European shares was up 1.2 percent, hitting
four-month highs.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 21.42 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,097.08. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 2.10 points, or 0.15 percent, at
1,388.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.53 points,
or 0.32 percent, at 2,967.62.
Germany's Bundesbank is opposed to a resumption of the ECB's
secondary market bond buying as well as granting the euro zone
rescue funds a banking licence, which would give them more
firepower to tackle the debt crisis.
EURO LOWER
The euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.2259, retreating
from a three-week high of $1.2390 hit on Friday, as investors
became wary that hoped-for action from the ECB may fall short of
expectations.
Brent crude fell to $105.97 a barrel, while spot gold
was down 0.3 percent at $1,618.09 an ounce.
In the U.S. bond market, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
note was up 2/32, with the yield at 1.536 percent.
