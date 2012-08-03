(Updates with U.S. markets open, changes dateline from LONDON)
NEW YORK Aug 3 A larger-than-expected rise in
the number of people hired by U.S. employers during July boosted
the dollar against the yen, lifted oil prices and extended gains
on world share markets on Friday.
U.S. stocks rallied more than 1 percent at the opening on
the data.
Non-farm payrolls rose 163,000 last month, the Labor
Department said, beating economists expectations for a 100,000
gain and offering hope of improvement in the world's largest
economy. It was the largest rise in payrolls in five months.
The unemployment rate, however, inched up to 8.3 percent
from 8.2 percent in June. Analysts said that was likely to
support expectations of further monetary stimulus by the U.S.
Federal Reserve intact.
"This number isn't good enough to fix the economic problem
that we are in," said Ron Florance, managing director of
investment strategy for Wells Fargo Private Bank based in
Scottsdale, Arizona.
"It's a nice way to end a week of turmoil," he added.
The dollar rose to a two-week high against the yen of
78.77 yen, the strongest level since July 20. It was last up 0.6
percent at 78.70 yen. The euro rose against the greenback
to be up 0.7 percent at $1.2272.
The MSCI world equity index extended its
gains, rising 1.5 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 172.10
points, or 1.34 percent, at 13,050.98. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 20.80 points, or 1.52 percent, at 1,385.80.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 48.18 points, or 1.66
percent, at 2,957.95.
Brent and U.S. crude futures also extended earlier price
gains. Brent September crude was up $2.50 at $108.40 a
barrel and U.S. September crude rose $3.05 at $90.18 a
barrel.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and Richard
Hubbard in London. Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak;
Editing by Kenneth Barry)